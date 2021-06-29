GUILFORD — A documentary pointing out the realities of violence against Native American women will finally get screened live in the community where the filmmakers live.
“Sisters Rising” initially was going to be part of the Brattleboro Women’s Film Festival, an annual spring event held by the Women’s Freedom Center. However, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We’re really excited to have this screening to share with our community,” said Willow O’Feral, one of the filmmakers.
The documentary will be shown by the Windham World Affairs Council at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro. Like all WWAC events, the screening is free and open to the public, and suggested $10 donation will be accepted at the door.
Capacity is limited and masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Pre-registering for the film can be done at eventbrite.com/e/wwac-presents-sisters- rising-tickets-159183306555.
O’Feral and Brad Heck, a married couple living in Guilford, describe themselves as work partners and life partners. They have a production company called Haptic Pictures, which put out their first documentary “Break the Silence: Reproductive & Sexual Health Stories” which was awarded La Frontera Queer Film Festival’s Best Documentary Feature Award and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s Choice Champion Award.
About seven years ago, a woman musician who was crowdfunding online came to the couple’s attention. Through her, they learned about violence being perpetrated against Native American women.
“Native American women are two-and-a-half times more likely to experience sexual assault than all other American women,” states a news release from the WWAC. “One in three Native women report having been raped during her lifetime and 86 percent of the offenses are committed by non-Native men. These perpetrators exploit gaps in tribal jurisdictional authority and target Native women as ‘safe victims.’”
“Sisters Rising,” states the news release, “follows six women who refuse to let this pattern of violence continue in the shadows: a tribal cop in the midst of the North Dakota oil boom, an attorney fighting to overturn restrictions on tribal sovereignty, an Indigenous women’s self-defense instructor, grassroots advocates working to influence legislative change, and the author of the first anti-sex trafficking code to be introduced to a reservation’s tribal court. Their stories shine an unflinching light on righting injustice on both an individual and systemic level.”
Prior to the project, Heck and O’Feral were dedicated to racial justice work. As they talked with one of the women for the film then another, the number of interview subjects expanded.
O’Feral said the survivors who were interviewed share diverse perspectives about fighting for personal and tribal sovereignty, and against sexual violence against women.
The couple spent one summer collecting stories and interviewing the survivors. The following summer, they worked with lawyer and activist Sarah Deer.
Deer connected the dots of personal stories with the bigger picture, Heck said. He highly recommends Deer’s book, “The Beginning and End of Rape.”
O’Feral said whether state, feds or tribal authorities respond to a call, tribal sovereignty is confusing and different from tribe to tribe.
“Most cops don’t even understand,” she said.
Before filming interviews, the couple got to know each woman they interviewed. Heck said for good reason, they had to build trust of the Native American people before they would share their stories.
The couple also felt it was important to include Native Women behind the camera and involved in post production.
Heck said during the filmmaking process, interviews took place in formal settings and the couple followed the subjects with and without a camera. Interviews tended to average four to five hours in length and the documentary is about an hour long.
“A lot of audience members really love our footage of North Dakota, the landscape itself,” O’Feral said, calling it an important piece of the story because the fracking oil boom happening there brings non-tribe members to work on the oil fields and poses a danger to women on the reservation.
O’Feral said many people are leery about going to a film about sexual violence but “Sisters Rising” contains a lot of humor and joy, which is important to the women interviewed.
“People are really moved by it and they don’t feel squashed to death by it,” she said.
The film premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana in February 2020. O’Feral said three live screenings were held with packed audiences before states were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting all events or festivals to be cancelled or go virtual.
“We were pretty devastated at first,” O’Feral said, “but there was kind of a silver lining in the end.”
With a bunch of virtual screenings, the women in the film were able to participate in panels. They could “just Zoom in,” O’Feral said.
“Sisters Rising” received the Best Film Award in the 2021 Women’s Voices Now Film Festival, the Best Documentary Feature Award at the 2020 American Indian Film Festival, the Thaddeus Stevens Award at the 2020 Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, and the Honorable Mention Big Sky Award at the 2020 Big Sky Film Festival. It aired on PBS in April.
During the panel following the local screening, the couple is open to any question. O’Feral and Heck said they anticipate the hometown audience will be interested in the filmmaking process and how to get involved in making change.
“The film really activates people,” O’Feral said.
She also expects, because the WWAC is hosting and promoting the event as part of its programming celebrating its 60th year in existence, discussion will touch on issues related to the long-lasting effects of colonization not just in the United States but around the world.
Information about the film and organizations providing support to end violence against Native American women can be found at sistersrisingmovie.com.
The couple is currently collaborating with local organizations on filming projects including Sandglass Theater in Putney and Loom Ensemble in central Vermont.
“We’re kind of gestating on ideas for our next documentary project,” O’Feral said.