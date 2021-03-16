BRATTLEBORO — “Sense and Nonsense,” the sixth in the SOLOs series of performances filmed on the Hooker-Dunham stage, airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube and BCTV. The showing will be followed by an online, public “after party” with the cast. SOLOs is a co-production of the Hooker-Dunham Theater and the Rock River Players.
“Sense and Nonsense” consists of a series of monologues that take aim at the destructive nonsense of gender stereotypes.
Cyndi Cain Fitzgerald’s “Aphra Behn: A Woman of Ideas” celebrates Women’s History Month by introducing audiences to a 17th-century playwright, poet and translator denied her rightful place in literary history because she was a woman. Jessica Gelter directs.
Anneli Curnock challenges gender roles in a different way. In “The Creature Speaks,” Curnock performs the scene in Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” when the creature confronts Frankenstein demanding that he create another creature to end the torture of being totally shunned and alone.
In “Elinor,” written and directed by Michael Nethercott, Cassandra Holloway portrays a stoic wartime nurse who felt she had to hold in her feelings to be able to care for severely injured soldiers. Elinor finds herself, many years later, overwhelmed by emotion.
Ian Hefele looks at a different aspect of the damaging nature of sexual stereotypes. In a piece written by playwright Sadie Portman, Hefele’s character struggles with trying to maintain his sanity living with his husband and their children. He rails about those who treat him as their “token gay friend” and those who demand to know which of his children’s two fathers is their mother.
Jenny Holan provides lighter interludes with the whimsical nonsense of Lewis Carroll’s poetry.
Coming up next on SOLOs is episode 7, “Originals.” Bahman Mahdavi, producer, describes it as “our most ambitious undertaking yet with all original material and enhanced production values.” Episode 8, to be aired in May, will be produced by Rock River Players’ artistic director, Annie Landenberger.
The link to the YouTube premiere will be posted on the Hooker-Dunham (hookerdunham.org) and Rock River Players sites (rockriverplayers.org) websites. Links to the zoom can also be requested via these sites or by emailing info@hookerdunham.org.