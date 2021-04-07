BRATTLEBORO — “SOLOs Episode 7: Originals,” a video montage of monologues and song by six area performers filmed by Brattleboro Community Television, premieres simultaneously on BCTV and YouTube Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The free opening ends with an online session at 8:15 p.m., when audience members can chat with cast, directors, producers and technical staff. Each episode of SOLOs is a co-production of the Rock River Players and the Hooker-Dunham Theater, filmed on the Hooker-Dunham stage.
Rock River Players’ Bahman Mahdavi produced episode 7, the latest in a series conceived and launched by Mahdavi and Hooker-Dunham director Jon Mack last fall as a way to keep the lively arts in the Connecticut River Valley alive in COVID times.
SOLOs episode 7 features “Gertrude” written and performed by Annie Landenberger, directed by Bahman Mahdavi; “Moffit” written and directed by Michael Nethercott, performed by Joel Kaemmerlen; “Take Me” written and performed by Gary Keiser; “Lesbian Perspective” written by Matt Cogswell, performed by Charlene Kennedy, directed by Carrie Kidd; “The Daisy” written and performed by Johanna Gardner, directed by Mahdavi and “Open the package, Denise” written by Erica Walch, directed by Austin Rice.
About this episode, Mahdavi said, “Episode 7 is our most ambitious undertaking so far with enhanced production values and original work that’s never been performed in public before.” For example, “Open the package, Denise” is a short movie featuring Walch’s dystopian story and narration.
Mack narrates SOLOs episode 7. “I am delighted by the high quality of theatrical performance this series is creating. In this extended period of isolation, we have found a way to keep the artistic juices flowing for our community of artists and audiences.”
The free premiere is available at youtu.be/TY_VdB2XjjA and on BCTV. To request links to the chat afterward, write info @hookerdunham.com or info@rockriverplayers.org.
Next in the SOLOs lineup: Episode 8 premieres in May featuring Curnock, John Moran, Veronica Stevens, Marisa Imôn, Fred Lawrence, Joel Kaemmerlen, Tom Ely and Bahman Mahdavi. Annie Landenberger produces and directs.