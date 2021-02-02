BRATTLEBORO — William “Bill” Forchion leads a philosophical and spiritual journey in “Spirit Dance: A conversation with the ancestors” in Episode 4 of SOLOs, a co-production of the Hooker-Dunham Theater and The Rock River Players.
The Hooker-Dunham and the Rock River Players are proud to have the opportunity to present Forchion’s show during Black History Month.
Forchion’s “Spirit Dance” is Friday at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube and Brattleboro Community Television (Channel 1075) with questions and answers immediately following at 8:25 p.m. via Zoom. The link to the YouTube premiere is youtu.be/3ErgenAust8. To get the Zoom invitation, email info@hookerdunham.org. Information and links are also available on the Hooker-Dunham website (hookerdunham.org).
As a talented circus performer, Forchion’s credits include performing with the Cirque du Soleil. In addition to being an actor and filmmaker, he has long been a philosophical writer as seen in his book and his one-person show, “Billosophy.”
According to Hooker-Dunham Director, Jon Mack, “The SOLOs series is a bit of a play on words, since it is the effort of many people working together. This is a period in our lives where all forms of art are needed more than ever, but in-person attendance isn’t viable. Local actors have connected with local directors to create excellent solo performances rehearsed and filmed on the Hooker-Dunham Theater stage.”
Noting the collaborative nature of the series’ production, Mack said, “It’s the combined efforts of the theater, The Rock River Players and BCTV working together that keep the project thriving. We’re all excited to see the broad audience the SOLOs series is attracting. “
Next up in the SOLOs series is a music interlude with Travis Laplante, young tenor saxophone recording artist and frequent contributor of solo saxophone performances at Yellow Barn in Putney. Travis’ performance is Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Mack notes, “The sounds that Travis evokes from the saxophone are like the wind. A marvelous and innovative player.”
Two more shows featuring short theatrical pieces are in final rehearsals with March show dates. Episode 6 features all original material, while Episode 7 includes roles that challenge gender role stereotypes and the nonsense poetry of Lewis Carroll.
More information is on the websites of the Hooker-Dunham (hookerdunham.org) and Rock River Players (rockriverplayers.org).
All performances are free of charge.