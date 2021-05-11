BRATTLEBORO — “SOLOs Episode 8: Running the Gamut” — a video montage of monologues by seven area performers filmed by Brattleboro Community Television — premieres simultaneously on BCTV and on YouTube Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The free opening is capped with an online “talk-back” immediately following where audience members can chat with cast, directors, producers and technical staff. Each episode of SOLOs is a co-production of the Rock River Players and the Hooker-Dunham Theater, filmed on the Hooker-Dunham stage.
Rock River Players’ founder, Annie Landenberger, produced episode 8, the latest in a series conceived and launched by Rock River Players’ Bahman Mahdavi and Hooker-Dunham director Jon Mack last fall as a way to keep arts alive in COVID times.
Episode 8 features Veronica Stevens as Eliza Doolittle in George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion;” Joel Kaemmerlen in “Charles,” written and directed by Michael Nethercott; Fred Lawrence in his original, “A Windy Tale from a Traffic Jam;” Marisa Imon in her original, “The reason I’ll never know if my mother is losing her mind;” Anneli Curnock in Hamlet, I, ii, by William Shakespeare; John Moran in three poems of war: “The Man He Killed,” “Base Details” and “Dulce Et Decorum Est;” Thomas Ely as the great and powerful “Oz.”
About this episode, Landenberger says, “It’s been sort of ‘if you build it they will come.’ I’m so grateful to Bahman and Jon for launching SOLOs — and to Austin Rice and to Cor Trowbridge and the BCTV team for their expertise and partnership. I was delighted to have had the chance to produce episode 8. What an extraordinary group of talented, generous people of the theatre this company is — as have been all SOLOs participants!”
Jon Mack narrates SOLOs 8. “I have been so pleased by the high quality of theatrical performance this series has created. We’re in the midst of discussing where we go from here.”
Mack said all who might be interested in participating in the future should contact Landenberger at verbatimvt@gmail.com.
The free premiere is available at youtu.be/B2MstgpJPq4 and on BCTV. To request links to the free talk-back, write info@hookerdunham.com or info@rockriverplayers.org. For more information on the Rock River Players, visit rockriverplayers.org.