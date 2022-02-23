BENNINGTON — A performance based on poems by J.S. Lillie and composed by Nico Gutierrez will be at Bennington Performing Arts Center this weekend.
The venue is excited to be a part of the weekend debut of “Unsaid Prayers — The Song Cycle,” Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The debut begins at Clark University on Friday, then moves to Bennington Performing Arts Center and finishes up its tour at Smith College Sunday.
Lillie is a biracial poet and theater professional from Bennington, and author of the newly published collection of poems, “Unsaid Prayers” (Northshire Books). Some of these poems were written from the day of the George Floyd killing through the following three months. These poems speak directly from Lillie’s layered processing of racial violence, gun violence and social unrest during the global standstill of the pandemic, leaning into both the lenses of her Blackness and her whiteness, and how she perceived the disparate reactions of either community.
As the book of poetry, “Unsaid Prayers,” was coming to fruition, Maestro Cailin Marcel Manson told Lillie he wanted to set her poems to music. The eight poems were selected, singers were assigned, and a title selected, in one meeting, and “Unsaid Prayers — The Song Cycle” was born.
Tickets to the song cycle performance are available at bpacvt.org/tickets or by calling the box office at 802-447-0564. The venue is at 331 Main St. in Bennington.