BRATTLEBORO — Southern Vermont Dance Festival is excited to offer free and public workshops, live music and a final performance Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Headroom Stages, 17 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
The day will kick off at 1 p.m. with a hip-hop workshop from Toni Nagy, owner of Sobo Studio. From 2 to 3:15 p.m., there will be a short performance and workshop with Los Little Guys, a Mexico-USA project that began between Erik Elizondo and Dimitri Kalaitzidis in 2017. From 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. will be returning artist Jonathon Mathews, who will open with a short performance and then workshop. Jonathan is a nonbinary, Memphis-born, New York performer, creator, curator, writer and educator. There will be live musicians from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and a community performance at 6 p.m.