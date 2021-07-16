BRATTLEBORO — The Stone Church is pleased to welcome concert-goers back inside its sanctuary this month for a series of limited capacity “socially curious” shows, including shows in recognition of Independent Venue week in mid-July.
“We are immensely proud of our fellow Vermonters in leading the nation in vaccination rate, and while we are happy to see restrictions lifted by the state, but we also recognize the underlying factors inherent in our industry that led us to be the first to close and the last to reopen,” Robin Johnson of The Stone Church wrote in a statement.
The venue is taking a cautious approach in the hopes that it will ensure a smooth return to full capacity shows this fall. Tickets for indoor shows will be sold in “pods” of two to six people, and attendees must attest to being fully vaccinated at the time of purchase. There will be table service for food and beverage orders.
The Stone Church will also help organize outdoor events such as live music during Brattleboro’s Gallery Walk, the Retreat Farm Food Truck Round Up, Stand-Up comedy at Saxton’s River Distillery and a blowout party with Next Stage Arts featuring Sammy Rae & The Friends.
On Independent Venue Week, from July 12 to 18, Johnson said, “It’s wonderful to see happy people returning to the venue after such a long year, and an honor to join with so many venues from across the country who fought and struggled so hard to return to presenting live concerts.”
The schedule
July 3: NRBQ
July 8: Balderdash
July 9: Jeffrey Foucault
July 10: Bollywood watch party, the 2014 film “Queen.”
July 12-18: Independent Venue Week. July 16: the Electro-swing stomp of High Step Society, with special guests The Trichomes. July 17: Singer-songwriter, guitarist and harpist Lizzie No, a rising star in contemporary folk music, along with Kimaya Diggs.
July 26: Jimbo Mathus, founder of The Squirrel Nut Zippers, with support from The Stomp Box Trio.
July 31: Sunny War’s haunting modern take on traditional folk & blues. With special guest and former Brattleboro resident Sam Moss.
More information is available at stonechurchvt.com.