JOHNSON — Sundog Poetry Center, a literary arts nonprofit organization, seeks a part-time (15 hours per week, 50 weeks per year) managing director.
A candidate for this position will be passionate about poetry, team-oriented and self-directed, have excellent organizational, computer, online platform and communication skills, have a commitment to cultivating new and underrepresented voices and work with the board to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.
The managing director will be responsible for administrative tasks as well as elements of the organization’s communication, programming, marketing, fundraising, budgeting and strategic planning in close coordination with the board. Potential for increased hours is dependent on fundraising.
Resume review will begin April 15 for a contemplated June 1 start. The position will stay open until filled.
A full job description is available online at sundogpoetry.org/newmanagingdirector-search.