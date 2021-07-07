MANCHESTER — The final performances of Taconic Music’s fifth annual summer festival will take place in the coming days, beginning with the fourth Faculty Concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton in Manchester Village.
The concert opens with Clara Schumann’s Three Romances for Violin and Piano, op. 22, performed by Bulgarian violinist Joana Genova and Italian pianist, Van Cliburn Competition prizewinner Davide Cabassi. The evening continues with Cabassi in a solo performance of Johannes Brahms’ Three Intermezzi for Piano, op. 117, and concludes with Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, op. 47, with Cabassi joined by Taconic’s co-artistic directors Joana Genova, violin, Ariel Rudiakov, viola, and longtime faculty member Tom Landschoot, cello.
“Our fifth summer season has been possibly our most meaningful one yet,” says Rudiakov, “After navigating wave after wave of uncertainty and lifted by the support of this community, we were able to welcome students and faculty back and feel whole again—what a fantastic feeling it has been! It is also wonderful to see so many new faces in the audience—it bodes well for even better times ahead.”
Also on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Taconic Music’s weekly open dress rehearsal at the Riley Center offers the public an opportunity to observe the casual interaction among all the musicians as they put the finishing touches on the program.
On Monday at 7 p.m., also at the Riley Center, Taconic’s talented Chamber Music Intensive students close out the 2021 season with their second NextGen concert: Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1, performed by Grace Coolidge, violin; Tomás de la Rosa, viola; Mark Serkin, cello; and Jacob Savransky, piano; Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1, featuring Trio Solace (Yukiko Kohara, violin; Mark Serkin, cello, Jacob Savransky, piano); and Mendelssohn’s String Quintet No. 2, with Sicong Chen and Christopher Nelson, violins; Dana Zhou and Yukiko Kuhara, violas; and Jacob Barker, cello.
In addition to the live performances, both Saturday’s and Monday’s concerts will be livestreamed on Taconic’s YouTube channel.
Admission to both concerts is free. Donations are encouraged. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. To reserve tickets and for more information about Taconic Music’s concerts and year-round programs, visit taconicmusic.org.