BRATTLEBORO — The creative team responsible for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center exhibit “Children of the Sun”— artist Jennifer Mack-Watkins, curator David Rios Ferreira, and poet fayemi shakur —will discuss the exhibit in a free Zoom presentation hosted by the museum at 7 p.m. April 21.
Inspired in part by "The Brownies’ Book," a groundbreaking magazine for Black children co-edited by W.E.B. Du Bois, and in part by the life and legacy of Vermont’s own Daisy Turner (1883-1988), “Children of the Sun” celebrates the beauty, importance and complexity of positive representation of African American children.
Mack-Watkins’ first solo museum exhibition, “Children of the Sun” was the subject of a recent feature on Vermont Public Radio’s “Weekend Edition,” as well as write-ups in The New York Times (“Celebrating Black Children in America”), Vogue (“9 Art Exhibitions Worth Masking Up for This Spring”) and Essence (“11 Must-See Black Art Exhibitions Opening This Spring”).
The April 21 Zoom conversation is the first of four events to be presented by the museum this spring exploring Black visibility and representation in art and in Vermont. Others include “Holding Space: Reflections on Children of the Sun” (April 28), “Black Representation in Children’s Literature” (May 4) and “Illuminating History: The Vermont African American Heritage Trail” (May 19).
More information is available at brattleboromuseum.org.
“Children of the Sun” is on view at the museum through June 13.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit the website.
The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.