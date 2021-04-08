Bruce Campbell, an artist in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a handsaw to make the gears for a new kinetic sculpture inside his studio on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Bruce Campbell, an artist in Brattleboro, Vt., talks about the effort he puts into each gear he creates at his studio on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Bruce Campbell, an artist in Brattleboro, Vt., shows how he connects his sculptures together.
Bruce Campbell, an artist in Brattleboro, Vt., makes notches into a sheet of metal on an anvil at his studio on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Bruce Campbell, an artist in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a bandsaw to cut out a piece of a new kinetic sculpture inside his studio on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — How would you imagine the universe being operated by a simple crank and gears, kinetically spinning to make our world turn? Brattleboro artist, Bruce Campbell, tries to make those thoughts into a reality in his artwork.
When living in Connecticut, Campbell would take a two-hour train ride to his job as a book designer in New York City. One day in the early 1990s, he forgot to get his sister a card, and that moment would be the start of his sculpting career.
“I kept wire and a pair of pliers in my briefcase because I use to make my own hooks to hold my jacket if I had to stand on the train on my way home,” Campbell said. “ So I made her a card out of wire saying happy birthday. It was so much fun, by the time I finished I was at my destination. So every week I started to bring wire and pliers and just started making very simple animals.”
Around 2003, he started making the wire sculptures kinetic. He would make a crank from wire that would create simple movement in the sculptures.
Making the sculptures kinetic creates different movement and design by whoever is turning it.
“Everyone will turn it differently. A little child might spin it fast and an adult may turn it slower, creating a different effect on the speed,” Campbell said. “One thing I am trying to depict is the different phenomenon of the universe, like eclipses and meteor showers.”
Each piece can take up to a month to create — a week to come up with an idea and another week to generate the idea on a computer, creating new gears, cranks and spinners. Then it takes a few weeks hammering, sawing and forging the sculptures at his studio.
Campbell's artwork is on display at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts, 181-183 Main Street, Brattleboro. For more information, go to https://mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com/ or call 802-251-8290.
