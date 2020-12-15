BRATTLEBORO — Local musician Zara Bode will host a virtual tribute to her band’s traditional holiday singalong this weekend.
Bode’s “Hunkered-Down Holiday Special: A Virtual Tribute to The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular” will be livestreamed Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee rebroadcast Sunday at 3 p.m. The show will be hosted live by Bode, of Brattleboro, and consist of live and prerecorded performances.
In non-pandemic times, Bode and Emily Miller, frontwomen of The Sweetback Sisters, lead the holiday singalong on an East Coast tour, ending with a sold-out show at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass. The show began 12 years ago, with some of the earliest shows at Guilford Community Church and the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery in Brattleboro. Miller also has a local connection, having attended The Putney School.
“Yes, it will be virtual, but it will live up to its ‘spectacular’ name. It will live up to the expectation The Sweetback Sisters singalong fans have,” Bode said Tuesday night, as she prepared footage for the show. “It breaks our hearts to not be doing this show live for people like we have for the last 12 years. Every time we play Brattleboro, it’s sold out.”
The virtual show will include appearances by Joan Holliday of 93.9 The River, other members of The Sweetback Sisters, the Young at Heart Chorus and surprise guests from Signature Sounds Recordings. In addition to music, the evening will include trivia and other forms of playfulness.
Audiences can register for a reminder to tune in to the livestream at thesweetbacksisters.com. Admission is free, with donations encouraged. A portion of proceeds will support two charities: Nicole’s Community Kitchen and East Coast Canine Rescue — both of which have personal meaning for Bode.
Bode and her husband Stefan Amidon, who plays drums with The Sweetback Sisters, are parents of two children, ages 2 and 5. Bode recalls moving into their “dream house” in January, and being unemployed shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hadn’t even unpacked. Our first meal, at the table, sitting down as a family, was provided by Nicole’s Community Kitchen,” Bode said. “I appreciate what she’s doing on a very personal level. I want her to get all the support she can.”
Nicole’s Community Kitchen, a nonprofit providing free meals to the community, is run by Brattleboro chef Nicole Reisman, with the help of volunteers. Bode herself has been a volunteer for the kitchen.
“I am incredibly grateful to Zara for bringing awareness of the mission of Nicole’s Community Kitchen and for raising much-needed funds to make sure our community is fed this winter,” Reisman said Wednesday.
As for East Coast Canine Rescue, Bode said that like many families, hers has been trying to adopt a puppy this year, and has learned how many people are involved in the process of rescuing and adopting out animals. According to its Facebook page, East Coast Canine Rescue is a nonprofit, volunteer and foster-based animal welfare organization dedicated to rescuing homeless dogs.
“I just really appreciate the way they were handling the adoption process,” Bode said.
Bode said a year has passed since her last performance for a large audience, and in addition to being a gift to the band’s fans, she said the holiday livestream also feels like a gift to herself.
“As much as I love studio recording, I am a live performer,” she said. “I’m definitely someone who wants to be, is meant to be, on stage, and to entertain people and feed off their energy.”
Her family picked up the new puppy on Wednesday, but Bode said anyone who wants to see pictures will have to tune in this weekend.