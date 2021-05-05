BRATTLEBORO — The Theatre Adventure Wednesday Troupe will present an original adaptation of "Charlotte’s Web" as an online production.
The inclusive troupe uses acting, assistive technology, dancing, projected images, scenic design and music to tell the story of a girl named Fern who befriends a pig, a clever and caring spider, a rat who saves the day, and many other endearing characters. E. B. White’s language creates a pastoral backdrop for the passage of the seasons on a New England farm.
The theater company for people with disabilities closed for one week at the start of he COVID-19 pandemic last year, before taking all rehearsals and performances online. People of all abilities are welcome in the audiences of all Theatre Adventure performances. ASL interpreting is provided.
The performances are May 12, May 13 and May 14, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit theatreadventure.org
School group half-price tickets can be arranged by contacting the directors, Laura Lawson Tucker or Darlene Jenson, laura@theatreadventure.org or darlene@theatreadventure.org.