BRATTLEBORO — Third Eye Collective is holding open gallery hours with live music Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The space at 80 Flat St. will host Indigo and the Rainbows, who will sing about “emerging into this world and finding your safe space, finding where you feel safe in this world and once you find that space you can emerge and you can be your best self because you’re not afraid that anything is going to happen to you if you do become your best self,” said Shastin Joynt, one of the owners of Third Eye Collective, in a video posted to Facebook.
The walls of the gallery will be lined with local art for sale.
Concession snacks will be available. There will be a mini bounce house for children.
There is a minimum donation of $5, and masks are required.
More information about Third Eye Collective is available on its Facebook page, @ThirdEyeCollectiveBrattleboro.