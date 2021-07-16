BELLOWS FALLS — Three New England novelists who love to weave stories with strong characters who prevail against the odds will be visiting Village Square Booksellers, 32 the Square, on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Rev. Jane Willan is the author of the "Sister Agatha and Father Selwyn Mystery" series. In these mysteries, the Anglican order of nuns at the Welsh Abbey Gwenafwy find a murder for every liturgical season.
Eileen O’Finlan’s novels "Kelegeen" and "Erin’s Children" illuminate a family saga of the Irish of the Great Hunger of the 1840s and '50s. O’Finlan is a Finalist in the Goethe Award for Historical Fiction.
Eileen Charbonneau lives in Bellows Falls and is the author of the multiple award-winning "Code Talker Chronicles" and "American Civil War Brides" series. Charbonneau is a member of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club and Friends of the Rockingham Library. She is happy to announce the first of a 1990s set Young Adult series: "The Linda Tassel Mysteries." Linda's first adventure is "Death at Little Mound."
Jane and the two Eileens hope you will join them for this talk about their books and their writing process. Call 802-463-9404 for reservations for Village Square Booksellers' first in-person event. Masks are required.