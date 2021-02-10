JOHNSTON — A Townshend farmer is the winner of a new poetry contest aimed to highlight emerging writers in Vermont.
Lucas Farrell, who owns Big Picture Farm with his wife, Louisa Conrad, is the winner of the 2020 Sundog Poetry Book Award for a first or second manuscript by a Vermont poet. The contest’s final judge was Vermont State Poet Laureate Mary Ruefle.
Farrell’s new book, “the blue-collar sun,” will be published in partnership with Green Writers Press of Brattleboro this spring.
Farrell’s first book of poems, “The Many Woods of Grief,” was awarded the Juniper Prize for Poetry and published by University of Massachusetts Press. His poems appear in many literary journals, among them “Boston Review,” “Jubilat” and “Diagram.”
Big Picture Farm is a small hillside goat dairy and award-winning farmstead confectionery.
Also selected by Ruefle were two runners-up: “This Topia” by Partridge Boswell and “Little Fish” by Lorrie Goldensohn. The other finalists were Charles Barash, Ralph Culver, Arlene Distler, Michael Fleming, Darren Higgins, Ray Hudson, Meg Reynolds, Margaret Rogal and Adrian Williams.
Sundog Poetry Center is based in Johnson. The 2021 Sundog Poetry Book Award will be open to all Vermont poets who have not yet published a first or second book.
More information is available on the website, sundogpoetry.org/ sundog-book-award.