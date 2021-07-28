In the era of social distancing, many musicians embraced outdoor performances, but for a local trio specializing in music of the baroque, the walls and ceiling are part of their sound.
“These instruments were not meant to be played outdoors,” said Jesse Lepkoff, of Marlboro, who plays flute and recorder in Amphion Baroque Trio. “They were played in spaces, like in churches. Just like electric guitarists amp their guitars, these instruments were amplified by the spaces they’re played in.”
So the trio is especially excited to perform in three shows — among their first indoor concerts since before the COVID-19 pandemic — planned for tonight and the weekend.
Tonight at 7, the trio will perform at the White Church in Grafton, 55 Main St., as part of the Pikes Music Festival. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday at 7 p.m., the trio will perform at the Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, 193 Main St., for a Cameo Arts Foundation Benefit Concert in which all proceeds go to the Luz Del Mundo Scholarship Fund for youth in El Salvador.
Then, on Sunday, the three will perform at 4 p.m. at the West Dover Congregational Church, 104 VT Route 100. Admission is by suggested donation: $10 to 20, on a sliding scale.
Amphion Baroque Trio is Lepkoff, Sarah Cunningham on viola da gamba and Peter Sykes on harpsichord, playing works by Rameau, Couperin, Leclair, Marais, Bach, Telemann and Corelli.
Baroque music of the 17th and 18th centuries was concerned with emotions — a departure from the more cerebral works of the Renaissance, Lepkoff said.
“Whatever the movement is in the piece, whatever it conveys, you’re kind of living and breathing in that and trying to channel that emotion that you’re feeling in the music,” he said. “So it could be a happy, warm feeling or it could be a melancholy feeling, regretful feeling.”