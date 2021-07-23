PUTNEY — Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts Project present roots and world music quartet The Gaslight Tinkers in the second concert of the 18th Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain.
The concert is free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For information, visit twilightmusic.org or call 802-387-5772.
The Gaslight Tinkers' blend of global rhythms creates a joyous world beat sound around a core of traditional New England old time and celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Drawing from their extensive musical backgrounds in traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic, and rock, Audrey Knuth, Jopey Fitzparick, Garrett Sawyer and Peter Siegel craft a sound that brings world traditions together.
Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the nation coast to coast as well as the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. The Gaslight Tinkers have performed at Green River Festival, The Iron Horse Music Hall, The Parlor Room, Old Songs Festival, Caffe Lena, Strange Creek, Rock and Roll Resort, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals and Wormtown festival.