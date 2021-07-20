SWANZEY, NH — Northlands is excited to welcome Umphrey’s McGee this weekend for two epic performances, playing on Friday and Saturday, both at 6:30 p.m.
The music of Umphrey's McGee unfolds like an unpredictable conversation between longtime friends. Its six participants — Brendan Bayliss (guitar, vocals), Jake Cinninger (guitar, vocals), Joel Cummins (keyboards, piano, vocals), Andy Farag (percussion), Kris Myers (drums, vocals), and Ryan Stasik (bass) — know just how to communicate with each other on stage and in the studio. A call of progressive guitar wizardry might elicit a response of soft acoustic balladry, or a funk groove could be answered by explosive percussion. At any moment, heavy guitars can give way to heavier blues as the boys uncover the elusive nexus between jaw-dropping instrumental virtuosity and airtight song craft.
With federal, state and local health & safety guidelines changing daily, the venue is continuing to modify its ‘hybrid’ seating. Single ticket general admission is available for all shows. Two-person, three-person, and five-person socially-distanced pods are available for purchase for most performances. All attendees will park in adjacent lots and then walk to one of two audience entrances.
Next weekend, The Machine Performs Pink Floyd and Get The Led Out will take to the Northlands stage, performing on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The shows both begin at 6:30pm. The Machine show was rescheduled from July 17.
Other Northlands announced performances include Disco Biscuits (8/20 and 8/21) and Lee Brice (8/29).
