RUPERT — Thomas Henry Pope has led something of a Hemingwayesque life: Builder, teacher, stage performer, EMT, real estate broker, farmer and motorcycle mechanic. He also built his own Vermont post-and-beam home off the grid.
When in Hollywood for a decade of songwriting, a tenant burned the house in 1997, and Pope returned to Vermont to rebuild it. For the last 25 years, he’s been writing books and acting in theaters.
Pope will be on hand to read and sign copies of his just-released Cold War political thriller, “Imperfect Burials” (Shires Press, 2021, 366 pp., $18.00 Softcover, $24.00 Hardcover) outside Northshire Bookstore in Manchester on Monday at 4 p.m.
Correspondent Telly Halkias had a chance to catch up with the author and chat with him ahead of the event:
Q: What created a writing spark in you and when and how did you pursue this? How do those early experiences inform your writing today?
A: My father was a literary scholar and a brilliant reader. From my earliest years, I swallowed whole the stories he read aloud.
When I read C. S. Lewis’s “The Screwtape Letters” at age 13, I realized there was no boundary language couldn’t cross and planned to write novels. I started writing poetry and picked up guitar. I wrote my first song the day I graduated from high school. In songwriting — emotion of music fused with the rhythm of words and the kinesthetic aspects of instrument and voice — I found great solace. I would write 200 songs in the coming years.
Language is the human skill that sets us apart from other creatures. It is a spoken art, only parked in writing for convenience. I write to be heard aloud. The meaning must be clear, of course. But I read aloud and rewrite every passage until it sings and until I feel the layers of emotion and meaning passing through me.
Q: You’ve written several books so far — three with one on the way. In 50 words or less, tell us what this novel will bring to your readers.
A: A journalist becomes a spy without a country when he dares to challenge the decades-old lies of the superpowers who want to keep a war crime hidden.
I have in mind two more novels to make a series out of “Imperfect Burials.”
Q: Discuss the thematic difference and similarities of all your books and what drives you to jump from one to the other.
A: Corruption and abuse of power are main themes in my work. I see these as responsible in whole or in part for virtually all the suffering in society from micro to macro, including wars and degradation of our Earth. They are born from small-heartedness arising from fear of death, fear of loss, fear of feeling worthless.
In my novels, forces arrayed against these themes are: appreciation of the grace of being alive, compassion, reflection and sense of humor.
I’m reluctant to linger in one style or genre or even in one time period. I intend to mine the next two books in the “Imperfect Burials” series for divergent settings, situations and points of view. Though I study other authors’ work, I come away eager to avoid the trends I find there. I would rather write a book that speaks to the heart of the human experience and is less popular than to pile on to known memes. My work moves from literary fiction with action in it to thriller, to relationship issues.
One can find all three elements in “Imperfect Burials,” which makes the book hard to categorize.
Q: In your capacity as a writer of both fiction and nonfiction, identify the single most crucial human factor in your research and writing of “Burials.” Explain how such a factor helps you develop storyline, characters, etc.
A: Of highest importance to me is authenticity of character, scene and dialogue and inner monologue. Likewise, the stakes must appear real upon any examination and their effect on plot must carry no leaps of fantasy or laziness.
As for research, in a historical novel like this one I use verifiable facts as pylons that the story must negotiate. In other words, I won’t throw out what has happened for the sake of having my own way to reach a proscribed end. The story working on the characters tells me how it will conclude. The actions of characters must rise from their motives. And motives must be truly rooted in their backstories.
Q: Explain how your background in writing non-fiction enhances historical fiction narrative, given that academic historical accounts can be awfully dry at times.
A: A good question. Attempting to speak truth, non-fiction suffers from preaching. Except for lovers of religious novels or extremist screeds masquerading as fiction, readers do not like to be told what to think. They want to believe they have discovered what the characters are discovering or should have discovered.
In good fiction, the author disappears. Therefore, I make sure my characters don’t have my point of view. Any who stand on soapboxes must have good arguments that are made necessary by the flow of the story. It works well if they are undercut by others on the spot or by the consequences of their actions.
Q: When a reader puts down this book for the last time, what do you want them to walk away with?
A: How absolutely senseless violence is, seeing that it yields endless pain for vast numbers of people and very little upside for the perpetrators.
Join Thomas Henry Pope for a book reading and signing outside the Northshire Bookstore, 4869 Main St., Manchester, on Monday at 4 p.m. For more information, call the Northshire Bookstore at 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com.