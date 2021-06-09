BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Innovation Box is collaborating with Third Eye Collective and Vermont Beer Makers for a Father’s Day event featuring live music, local art and brews.
Father’s Day BBQ and Brews will take place at Vermont Innovation Box, 70 Landmark Hill Drive, from 2 to 7 p.m. June 20. There will be local art vendors, music by ThoseThatWander from 2 to 4 p.m. and Gaslight Tinkers from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/bbqbrewsvt and will be at the door. Tickets are $8 online.
Families are invited to come for the food, beverages and music and to take a personal tour of Vermont Innovation Box’s co-working, incubator, and events space. Vermont Innovation Box is not just a place to work but a neighborhood where our friends can get together and share experiences, make connections and build new networks, and perhaps most importantly, providing a platform for expressing opinions and experiencing journeys, event organizers say.
Third Eye Collective showcases work by local artists, including photographers, musicians, dancers, performers, videographers, DJs and painters. Creators can utilize a photoshoot backdrop and lighting, dance floors and wide-open space. The collective has a variety of connections, including makeup artists, clothing designers, sound crews, lighting crews, flow performers, bands and audiences.
Vermont Beer Makers will be selling its craft beer at the Father’s Day event. Originally founded in 1996, Vermont Beer Makers (formerly Trout River Brewing Company) is one of 10 original Vermont craft breweries still in operation today.