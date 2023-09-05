BRATTLEBORO — Dyramir González Habana enTRANCé Quartet will be performing a Cuban Jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at The Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, in Brattleboro.
Cuban Pianist Dayramir González will perform at the Vermont Jazz Center on Saturday with his quartet called Habana enTRANCé which includes James Robbins on bass, Juan Chiavassa on drums and Taka Nikaido on percussion.
González’ piano-playing is reminiscent of his compatriots Chucho Valdés and Alfredo Rodriguez. He possesses blazing technique that was developed through rigorous practicing in the classical tradition and supercharged by an embodied sense of internalized rhythms. González applies to those skills a profound understanding of jazz harmony resulting in a performance style that is both forward-thinking and respectful of tradition. He is also a percussionist whose music serves as a living reminder of how drumming was a critical element that gave the enslaved peoples in the Americas an essential tool in their efforts to maintain their spirits and culture.
In-person tickets for the Dyramir González and the Havana enTRANCé Quartet at the Vermont Jazz Center are offered on a sliding fee scale from $25 to $60 per person (contact the VJC about educational group discounts); available online at www.vtjazz.org, by email at ginger@vtjazz.org, or by calling the Vermont Jazz Center ticket line at 802-254-9088, ext. 1. Handicapped access for the in-person event is available by emailing eugene@vtjazz.org
The online streaming of this concert will be offered by donation. Please give generously and support live music. Access to the online event can be found online at www.vtjazz.org and at https://www.facebook.com/VermontJazzCenter/live/.