BRATTLEBORO — A third annual celebration of young jazz artists is taking the form of a virtual event featuring concerts, interviews and prerecorded videos.
The Vermont Jazz Center’s Emerging Artist Festival is a celebration of young artists pushing the music forward or paying homage to the deep legacy of the art form, according to information provided by the jazz center. The livestream event, set for Friday and Saturday, features young musicians inspired by tradition and propelled by visions of possibility.
All events, including live interviews with the artists, will be livestreamed on the Vermont Jazz Center's website, vtjazz.org.
On Friday, Italian guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso will bring his trio from New York City to perform live at the jazz center in Brattleboro. Performing with the group will be supporting vocalist Samara Joy, winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan Competition.
On Saturday, the center will livestream an exclusive concert video that alto saxophonist-composer Lakecia Benjamin produced specifically to share her music with target audiences that value her vision.
On both Friday and Saturday, the jazz center will present videos prepared for this event by colleges, high schools and independent young artists. These videos demonstrate strategies young artists are using to continue their creative work during the pandemic.
The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted. More information is available at vtjazz.org.