VERNON — Lilia Kocsis, of Vernon, will perform in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s pops concert, “Songs We Heard” at 3 p.m., Sunday.
The band will perform selections such as “The Mandalorian” by Ludwig Gorannson, arranged by Murtha, and “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, arranged by Vinson, among others.
The annual concert is conducted by Wes King, band director.
This free, virtual performance is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the University of Findlay TV channel on YouTube at tinyurl.com/ucn2a4se.
The University of Findlay is in Findlay, Ohio.