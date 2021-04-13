BRATTLEBORO — The 5th Annual Vermont Jazz Center Solo Jazz Piano Fest celebrates the piano and its essential impact on the development of jazz during its rich, 100-plus-year history. The free Friday evening and Saturday daylong program featuring four headliners and two emerging artists will take place on April 23 and 24 and will be livestreamed on the Vermont Jazz Center’s website and its Facebook Live page. Although the Fest is free of charge, donations to the Vermont Jazz Center’s programming fund in lieu of ticket purchases are gratefully appreciated. Features of the Solo Jazz Piano festival include six performances and interviews, four master classes and a Q&A session open to audience participation.
The four headliners presenting this year are Kris Davis, Harvey Diamond, Craig Taborn and Elio Villafranca. These venerated players will be coming to Vermont to perform and teach live from the Vermont Jazz Center’s stage using its Steinway D concert grand. Although these artists will be in-house, their evening performances and daytime master classes will be livestreamed; due to pandemic restrictions, no in-house audience will be present. The master classes will discuss the artists’ concepts, inspirations and methods of preparation. Listeners can look forward to hearing the artists’ colorful narratives as they discuss their careers and exciting interactions within the jazz world. In the Q&A session, attendees are invited to ask the four headliners questions of personal and universal interest using an online platform.
Two international emerging artists, Hidemi Akaiwa and Camila Cortina, will present their livestreamed sets from Berklee School of Music. Each pianist will also be interviewed by Vermont Jazz Center director Eugene Uman.
2021’s Annual Solo Jazz Piano Festival will be its second virtual iteration. This year, the Vermont Jazz Center shines a spotlight on the use of the piano in jazz and celebrates those who have committed their lives to music and found that the piano is the best conduit to emit their creative voice. Each artist brings their own technique, personality and vision to the instrument and coaxes from it a unique sound. Initiated in 2017, the festival was initially inspired by the donation of a world-class quality Steinway Concert Grand piano to the Vermont Jazz Center by the McKenzie Family Charitable Trust. This instrument, which was initially owned by the virtuoso concert pianist, Lorin Hollander, was fully rebuilt by technician William Ballard upon its arrival at Vermont Jazz Center.
Past performers at the Vermont Jazz Center’s Solo Jazz Piano Festival have included some of the top living artists from the music’s history including Stanley Cowell, Christian Sands, Helen Sung, Joanne Brackeen, Yoko Miwa, George Cables, Kenny Werner, Kirk Lightsey, Harold Danko, Miro Sprague, Amina Figarova, David Berkman, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Orrin Evans, Shamie Royston and others. It has been an honor to bring artist of this stature to Brattleboro.
More information is available at vtjazz.org.