WILLIAMSVILLE — At a time when artist studio tours aren’t happening, Roger Sandes turned to the internet to get his art into people’s hands.
“This is a great adventure and this is fun,” he said of his new online store. “I hope people enjoy it because we are enjoying it.”
Sandes launched society6.com/rogersandes just before Thanksgiving. His paintings are featured on high-quality products including credenzas, shower curtains, throw pillows, mobile phone cases and coffee mugs.
The site offers a wide variety of his art prints in different sizes and formats. He will continue to personally handle orders for signed archival prints.
Sandes thought about starting an online store all year. He said Maia Segura and Daimian Lix of Penniless Projects, a South Newfane marketing firm, recommended Society6.com.
Products are made when ordered. He said no inventory is wasted.
“I know they’re pretty good at it because I ordered a bunch of trays at various times,” he said, noting that the way the items were wrapped prevented any damage from occurring. “The biggest thing is, I can’t send it to customers unless it measures up to what they say it’s going to be and it does so far, and I’m very pleased.”
The 2020 Rock River Artists’ Open Studio Tour was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sandes said he was “the last holdout” — he wanted to still have the annual July event but keep everyone standing 6 feet apart — but the group was too nervous.
Sandes estimated he has participated in the tour for about 26 or 27 years now. He lives in Williamsville.
“It was heartbreaking not to have the tour,” he said. “The weekend came and nothing was happening. It was not good.”
In recent years, Sandes enjoyed a decent number of sales from the event.
“More than you would imagine on a two-day artist studio tour,” he said.
The online store was a way for him to showcase his art in a new way. He said products are suited to his graphics.
Segura and Lix helped him pick out the first batch of items, and Sandes said they are lining up new products to introduce in the future. He has a floral piece he’d like to add.
“I’ve got plenty of stuff to keep putting in,” he said. “I’ve got some neat butterflies with figures of children dancing around, which are really quite a lot of fun.”
Sandes is unsure how many items have sold. He said according to Segura, “the numbers are going up.”
The pandemic slowed down Sandes and his artist wife, Mary Welsh. They are both in their 70s.
“Everywhere we go takes much more time because of the masks and the spacing and all of that,” Sandes said. “So I guess you’d say it’s also a function of age. We aren’t as quick as we used to be.”
Sandes said his work has always been “very deliberate.”
“Now it’s a little more deliberate than it used to be and my vision isn’t as good as it used to be,” he said. “The whole mix is slower than it used to be.”
The boring part of the pandemic for Sandes is barely getting to see people. Although, he did get to spend time with his son who is visiting after losing his job and helping out.
In the future, Sandes anticipates a lot of interest in visiting the artist studios and a big effort to promote the tour.
“We’ll do everything we can to publicize it,” he said. “We all have our email lists and we have a neighbor who does publicity for it and she’s very, very good.”
After not having the tour for a year, Sandes imagines community members realizing “what a wonderful thing” they have right in their backyards.
Sandes has produced figurative works on themes of nature and art history for private and corporate collections for more than 40 years, according to a news release. He attributes visits to the Art Institute of Chicago as his inspiration for becoming an artist. After studying comparative literature in college and acting at theater school, he spent two years living, working and traveling in England and France, and the major art centers of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands and Mexico.
His work has appeared in galleries and museums across the United States and worldwide. His website is rogersandes.com. Rock River Artists can be found at rockriverartists.com.