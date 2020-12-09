BRATTLEBORO — A Pulitzer Prize finalist will discuss his recent book, “Code Name Madeleine: A Sufi Spy in Nazi-Occupied Paris,” in a Zoom webinar hosted by the Windham World Affairs Council.
Arthur Magida, of Baltimore, graduated from Marlboro College. An award-winning journalist, his books include “The Nazi Séance,” “The Rabbi and the Hit Man” and “Prophet of Rage.”
The talk, Sunday at 4 p.m., will be followed by questions and answers. Registration is required, with a link at windhamworldaffairscouncil.org. This talk is free and open to the public.
“Code Name Madeleine” is the story of Sufi princess Noor Inayat Khan, a woman of courage, faith and adherence to truth. Noor’s father brought Sufism (Islamic mysticism) to the West in 1910. While serving as a secret agent for the British in France during World War Two, Noor — poet, musician and author — never strayed from Sufi teachings of love, service and forgiveness. For 10 months, she organized cells, invigorated the Resistance, sent messages to London indispensable for D-Day, all while constantly on the run from the Gestapo.
Magida will discuss how we can harness Noor’s strengths and unique qualities for the greater good today.
The book is available at Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
The Windham World Affairs Council was formally established in Brattleboro in 1961 as a nonprofit, educational corporation and has hosted ambassadors, foreign emissaries, professors and other distinguished individuals to speak freely and openly.