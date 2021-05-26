PUTNEY — With the help of local donors, Next Stage Arts is donating season passes to its summer performance series to six Windham County public libraries.
Next week, the Brattleboro, Putney, Westminster, Westminster West, Bellows Falls and West Dummerston libraries will receive passes that may be checked out to residents for attending events in Next Stage’s Bandwagon Summer Series, consisting of concerts, theater, dance, puppetry and circus arts.
Upcoming shows include Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez on Saturday, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem on June 4, Yemen Blues on June 13 and Dar Williams on June 19. Other performances include “A Year with Toad and Frog,” by live theater director David Stern; tap dance by Subject: Matter; and circus arts from Nimble Arts. The series kicked off earlier this month with a dance party hosted by DJ Nickodemus, followed by its second show, a rousing presentation of Japanese drumming by Burlington Taiko at Putney Central School.
More information on the series and a full schedule can be found online at nextstagearts.org.
“The libraries are incredibly thankful to the donors who made these passes possible. I imagine these being extremely popular with library patrons,” Emily Zervas of Putney Public Library said in a statement. “Many of the libraries in Windham County have cultural passes programs in place. I know community members will be excited to know that they can attend various cultural experiences right in Windham County. We’re big fans of Next Stage at the library. Being connected to their Bandwagon Summer Series is a great way for our organizations to promote one another.”
The Bandwagon Summer Series is free to all children under 12 years of age. The series is focused on a diverse range of cultural genres and artistic disciplines.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage, said the cost of the library passes is being supported by anonymous donors around the county.
“Next Stage’s Bandwagon Summer Series is an opportunity to bring diverse artists to Windham County,” Marks said in a statement. “These library passes will be distributed to the libraries. Our hope is that community members who wouldn’t normally attend the shows are able to attend. We want to make these events as family-friendly and the least cost-prohibitive to everyone.”