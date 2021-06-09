BRATTLEBORO — Aura Shards, the town’s handpan and percussion duo, has two upcoming gigs in southern Vermont.
The world fusion project consisting of Jed Blume and Anders Burrows will perform Friday at the West Townshend Country Store, 6573 VT-30, West Townshend, during the farmers market and pizza night from 5 to 7 p.m., and June 18 at Kampfires Campground, 792 US-5, Dummerston, at the launch of a new Friday night concert series from 6 to 8 p.m.
“After a year of canceled gigs and playing in front of computer screens for livestreaming, it is a welcomed transition back to performances with live audiences in community settings,” Blume said Wednesday.
More information about Aura Shards can be found on the band’s Facebook page, @AuraShardsVT.