PUTNEY — Yellow Barn has announced that five of its remaining concerts are now free for everyone. Inspired by the life of community member Eva Mondon, a group of Putney supporters have gathered together to make this possible.
Yellow Barn’s free concerts include all Thursday nights, plus Tuesday, July 25 and Monday, July 30.
“We could not be more proud that our audience has taken it upon themselves to make sure that Yellow Barn is an experience that anyone can have, while at the same time ensuring that Yellow Barn has the income that it needs from its summer festival,” said Executive Director Catherine Stephan.
Included in this series of free concerts is the American Premiere of Harriet, Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman on July 30. Composed by Yellow Barn’s composer in residence, Hilda Paredes, Harriet’s libretto is based on poetry by Mayra Santos-Febres and dialogues by Lex Bohlmeijer. Paredes said, “After being invited by Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México to write a new piece, I asked my friend Claron McFadden if she would like to feature in this project and she immediately introduced me to Harriet Tubman. A six-year journey began then, discovering the extraordinary life and personality of Harriet Tubman,” said Paredes. “I always say and still think that if she had lived in the twentieth century she would have been awarded the Nobel peace prize.” McFadden will reprise the role of Harriet at Yellow Barn.
Other upcoming free concerts include Yellow Barn’s usual wide range of repertoire, paired in ways that tell hundreds of stories. “Many say that music is the universal language. I would say that at Yellow Barn music is the universal translator,” said Stephan. “We think of chamber music performances as collectives; different pieces of music are speaking to each other in the hall, and during intermission audience members and musicians are connecting in the pavilion where we serve free ice cream and blueberries, a Yellow Barn tradition for over 50 years.” An audience member and contributor to the free concerts initiative added, “While the words ‘chamber music’ are traditional, Yellow Barn is not. It doesn’t matter what is on the program. It will always have the unique excitement and excellence of an evening at Yellow Barn.”
Yellow Barn festival concerts take place at 8 p.m. in the 75-seat Big Barn on Main Street. While reservations are not necessary, they are strongly encouraged. Tickets can be reserved at www.yellowbarn.org, or by calling (802) 387-6637.