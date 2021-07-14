PUTNEY — Yellow Barn continues its 2021 Summer Season this weekend with concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the Big Barn.
Composer/electric guitarist Steven Mackey returns to Putney for performances of his music, including “Cairn" for solo electric guitar on Thursday night. Said Mackey, “I want my music to be human and connected to the core motivations of music — to sing, to dance and to have transcendent experience."
Thursday’s concert also includes Mackey's “Humble River” for flute quartet, which artistic director Seth Knopp has programmed in tandem with movements from Mozart’s four flute quartets. Also on Thursday, Yellow Barn presents works by Dai Fujikura and Toru Takemitsu, as well as Fauré’s 2nd cello sonata (with cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau).
On Friday night, audiences have the opportunity to hear two works by Brahms: the C Minor Piano Quartet (with pianist and artistic director Knopp) and the horn trio (with pianist Peter Frankl). Also on Friday night, baritone William Sharp will perform folk songs by Czech composer Leos Janácek paired with Hans Eisler’s ironic “Newspaper clippings” cycle.
This week concludes with the world premiere of a new work by local saxophonist Travis Laplante inspired by the collaboration between Miles Davis and the composer Karlheinz Stockhausen for a large mixed ensemble that includes both Laplante and Mackey, plus trumpet, trombone, flute, harp, double bass, marimba and vibraphone. This Saturday night concert also includes a work by Debussy for two pianos (with Peter Frankl), Mozart’s K.590 string quartet (with violinist Donald Weilerstein), and an aria from J.S. Bach’s Cantata BWV203 (with William Sharp).
Tickets for Thursday night’s concert can be purchased online at yellowbarn.org or by phone at 802-387-6637. The Friday and Saturday night concerts are currently sold out. All audience members will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.