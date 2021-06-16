PUTNEY — A year and a half after applying for the program, 29 musicians are in town for Yellow Barn’s Young Artists Program.
Over the course of four concerts, the musicians will present chamber music ranging from Beethoven and Brahms to original composed during the program. Their first concert takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Big Barn, and is free and open to anyone who is fully vaccinated.
“It was an emotional moment for all of us, after the seemingly impossible year that musicians have endured, to be together at last. For the past 14 months we have been in such close contact with all of them, and shared so many hard conversations, that we know each other deeply. Even those who are here for the first time feel like family,” said Catherine Stephan, executive director.
Their home-away-from-home for the next three weeks will be Yellow Barn’s summer campus at the Greenwood School, where the musicians will participate in intensive days — from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. — participating in rehearsals, coaching sessions, masterclasses and special workshops with guests like translator Michelle Woods, who will draw comparisons between translating an author’s work from one language to another and translating a composer’s manuscript into musical performance. In another class, musicians will work with Brattleboro shiatsu practitioner Sarah West.
The rest of the concerts in the next month will take place on June 23 (8 p.m.), and July 1 (3 p.m. and 8 p.m.). All Young Artists Program concerts are free. Reservations are recommended as seating is limited to 50% capacity. Reservations can be made online at yellowbarn.org, as well as by phone at 802-387-6637.
Yellow Barn’s main season opens on July 9, with a full schedule of concerts and masterclasses until the season finale Aug. 7.