PUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s summer festival continues this week with a special focus on Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Saturday night’s concert will include Tate’s cantata “Standing Bear: A Ponca Indian Cantata in Eight Tableaux” performed by baritone William Sharp, as well as a string quintet by Antonin Dvořák, who found inspiration in American Indian music after an extensive visit to the United States in the 1890s.
“This cantata is a rhapsodic expression of Standing Bear’s journey and challenges,” said Tate of his cantata.
The Ponca American Indians were a part of the historic forced removals from their homelands to Indian Territory. After relocating to Oklahoma from Nebraska, many Ponca fell to tuberculosis, including Chief Standing Bear’s 15 year-old son, Bear Shield. Bear Shield’s last request to his father was that he be returned home and buried among his ancestors. Thus began the heroic journey of Standing Bear walking hundreds of miles to bury his son. Along the way, he faced government and military resistance. After a very complicated battle, Standing Bear was able to rise in front of a federal court and declare that American Indians have the same rights as all U.S. citizens. In response, the court granted him and all American Indians the status of Habeas Corpus. Afterward, he privately and quietly finished his journey back to his home land and buried his son.
Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate (Chickasaw) is a dedicated American Indian classical composer and pianist who expresses his native culture in symphonic music, ballet and opera. All of his compositions have been commissioned by major North American orchestras, ensembles and organizations and his works are performed throughout the world.
Saturday’s concert also includes Dvořák’s viola quintet. Much of Dvořák’s music was influenced by his time in the United States. “The Americans expect great things of me… In short, to create a national music,” Dvořák said, according to an account of his time in Spillville, Iowa by Patricia Hampl. Hampl added, "Dvořák believed that the answer lay in the music of the slaves, Negro spirituals, and in American Indian music. This was how he’d done it in Bohemia: go to nature, go to the people.”
Artistic Director Seth Knopp completes this program with Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian’s “Agnus Dei” and Earl Kim’s “Scenes from a Movie, Part I”, with a text by Rainer Maria Rilke.
The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Big Barn in Putney. All audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Tickets are available online at yellowbarn.org or by phone at 802-387-6637. Seating is limited and advance purchase is strongly recommended.