PUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s 54th summer festival continues with three evening concerts and a morning masterclass with distinguished cellist Laurence Lesser.
Week three of Yellow Barn’s 2023 Summer Festival begins with an evening concert on Thursday featuring works by Isang Yun, Lei Liang, Zoltán Kodály, Charles Ives and Johannes Brahms. The program will open with Yun’s 1985 “Gagok” for soprano and harp (featuring soprano Lucy Shelton).
With “Gagok,” musicologist Walter Wolfgang Sparrer has said that “Yun illustrates, almost exemplarily, the dialogue of the musical tradition of his home country with aspects of expression of 20th-century European music culture.” “Gagok” will be followed by Liang’s “Serashi Fragments” (2005), a work written in homage to Serashi, the Mongolian chaorer (two-string fiddle) player. The program’s first half will also include Hungarian composer Kodály’s Duo for Violin and Cello and Ives’ Piano Trio (1904-11), a piece which writer Jessie Rothwell has characterized as “at once overtly American, independent, and vivacious.” Thursday night’s program will conclude with Brahms’ String Sextet in G Major (1864).
Thursday night concerts at Yellow Barn are free and open to the public, thanks to the generous support of a group of Putney residents in memory of Eva Mondon.
Friday night’s concert will open with a movement from French spectral composer Gérard Grisey’s 1987 “Accords perdus” (featuring French horn player Stephen Stirling). According to music theorist Robert Hasegawa, spectral composers like Grisey “take inspiration from the physical properties of sound itself,” using “the acoustical fingerprints of sounds — their spectra — as basic musical material.”
After “Accords perdus” comes “Epigrams,” American composer Elliott Carner’s final composition. The concert’s first half will conclude with Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki’s Sextet (with cellist Natasha Brofsky). After intermission, the program continues with Paul Hindemith’s Sonata for Double Bass and Piano, a piece which has been described as having ushered in a “Golden Age” for double bass repertoire. Johannes Brahms’ Piano Trio in C Minor comes next, followed by “Chute” from Grisey’s “Accords perdus”. Lois Vierk’s “Red Shift” (1989) for cello, electric guitar, percussion, and synthesizer will close out the evening. “When I wrote this work,” Vierk has said, “I had the feeling of something of great mass and motion, far away, accelerating toward us like a comet.”
Saturday at Yellow Barn will begin with a morning masterclass led by renowned cellist Laurence Lesser. In the evening, there will be a concert including the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, and Chou Wen-Chung. The program will open with Haydn’s String Quartet in D Major (featuring violinist Donald Weilerstein), a piece from a set of works commonly referred to as the “Sun quartets.” A performance of Bach’s Contrapunctus VII and XIIIb from “Die Kunst der Fuge (The Art of Fugue)” will follow, and Brahms’ Sonata for Piano and Cello in E Minor (with cellist Laurence Lesser) will end the program’s first half. Saturday’s concert continues with Chou Wen-Chung’s String Quartet No. 2 “Streams,” commissioned in 2003 by the Brentano String Quartet as a response to Bach’s “The Art of Fugue.”
Bach’s “Wir müssen durch viel Trübsal (We must enter through much sorrow)” (featuring Lindsay McIntyre, soprano; Rebecca Printz, mezzo-soprano; Daniel McGrew, tenor; William Sharp, baritone) will bring the evening to a close.
Concerts are generally two and a half hours in length, including intermission. All events take place in the Big Barn on Main Street in Putney. Tickets can be reserved and purchased online at yellowbarn.org, or by calling Yellow Barn at 802-387-6637.