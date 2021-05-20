Your Friends

Local band Your Friends is playing two gigs this weekend: Vermont Distillers and Nomad Chefs on Hogback Mountain at 4 p.m. Saturday and the Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Your Friends is Jill Sachs on guitar, percussion and vocals; Sky Alan also on guitar, percussion and vocals and Chris Mays on guitar. All three band members are Southern Vermont residents.

The band does two sets: one where Sachs plays guitar and sings one where Alan plays guitar and sings; the other plays percussion. Sachs and Alan also do harmonies together.

There is no cover for the shows. More information about Your Friends can be found on Facebook, @YourFriendsVT.

Vermont Distillers and Nomad Chefs on Hogback Mountain is at 7755 Route 9 East, Marlboro, and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery is at 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.