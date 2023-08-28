CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A special work project is on tap this Thursday for volunteers at Pisgah State Park.
There is a bog bridge string to create out on the Town Forest Trail about three-quarters of a mile from the junction with the Kilburn Loop. This project will require some hand carrying of materials, but the materials will have been ferried in closer to the job site on Tuesday. Hand tools are necessary, particularly a power drill or impact driver. Volunteers will fashion a few bog bridge spans in the terrain between two bridges that tends to flood in heavy rain situations.
The group will meet at the Kilburn trailhead parking lot, Chesterfield Road / Route 63, at 9 a.m. Thursday and motor out to the Town Forest Trail. Bring the usual requirements to sustain life and limb.