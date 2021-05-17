DORSET — Vermont State Police disposed of what was believed to be a live grenade found in a Dorset garage on Route 30 Monday.
Bennington County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Christopher Miller took the call Monday morning for a report that there may be a live grenade in an abandoned house at 221 Route 30, just north of the Hasgas General Store.
Miller arrived, confirmed there was nobody in the house, and then found the grenade in a wooden box as described.
“[Miller] found the box and carefully opened it,” a press release from the sheriff’s department reported. “He saw what appeared to be a live grenade with the pull pin intact.”
The grenade was accompanied by empty rifle casings, old photographs and other papers.
Miller left everything as it was and contacted the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and stood by to wait.
A little bit later, the homeowner arrived and told Miller she and her husband were cleaning the garage and found the box and grenade.
She said the home had been rented to an older tenant who had lived there for a very long time, and had recently died.
The VSP Bomb Squad arrived, examined the grenade, taped the pin in place and removed it to be disposed of safely.