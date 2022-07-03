BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro American Legion baseball team swept Saturday's doubleheader with Bellows Falls, winning those contests 8-6 and 3-1.
Willem Thurber went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in to lead Post 5 in the opener. Brandon Weeks contributed with a couple of RBI.
Jolie Glidden and Aidan Davis each picked up a win. Caden Wood, Evan Wright and Thurber all pitched in relief.
Turner Clews had three hits for Brattleboro in Game 2. Jeremy Graves added a two-run blast over the fence in left.
Bellows Falls players: Jamison Nystrom, Cam Boardman, Eliott Graham, Sam Presch, Grady Lockerby, Sam Boxer, Chase Swisher, Cam Harriman, Ty Merrill , Jack Cravinho, Jesse Darrell, Cole Moore, Tanner Swisher, Walker James, Carson Clark, Jake Moore.
Brattleboro players: Zinabu McNeice, Caden Wood, Sam Bogart, Aidan Davis, Brandon Weeks, Jackson Emery, John Satterfield, Evan Wright, Willem Thurber, Turner Clews, Alex McClelland, Parker Richardson, Harper Cutler, Alex Bingham, Jeremy Graves, Eli Allbee, Jolie Glidden.