BRATTLEBORO — Zach Rounds, a board member for Brattleboro Ski Hill, works on one of the three snow guns at Living Memorial Park as they prepare the hill for the ski season. Officials had hoped to open the hill for skiing this past weekend, but heavy rain and warmer temperatures spoiled that plan.
The ski hill will open this week with COVID-19 limitations and guidelines set forth to protect users and volunteers. The hill is also in need of volunteers for snow-making and other duties. Go to the web site vtsnowsports.org or Living Memorial Park Snow Sports on Facebook for more information.