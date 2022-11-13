Close
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Purchase local photos
online.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy holds a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Joshua Lynde gets sworn in as detective sergeant during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Det. Sgt. Joshua Lynde gets a new shield pinned to his uniform by his wife during a promotion ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy held a small ceremony to honor some of the members of the police force.