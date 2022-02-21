PUTNEY — Three men with diverse backgrounds are vying for the one open three-year seat on the Putney Select Board during March 1 Town Meeting voting.
Eric McGowan, 37, Tim Morris, 47, and Charles Raubicheck (who didn't respond to a question about his age), are all seeking the seat being vacated by David Babbitt.
Townspeople will also vote whether they want to expand the current three-member board to five members, which is the size adopted by most Windham County towns. If townspeople on March 1 vote to expand the board, they will also have to approve a special election, which would be held within 60 days.
McGowan is a longtime (21 years) member of the Putney Fire Department, and is the owner of McGowan Property Management, which has four full-time employees, and he has also worked for the Putney and state highway departments.
"I feel like the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired in these roles is a huge part of being a well-rounded selectperson. Understanding roadwork, management, the structure of public service as well as a knowledge of town structures is all part of the selectboard’s function for the town," McGowan wrote in response to the Reformer's candidate questionnaire.
A 2003 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, McGowan said he has lived his entire life in Putney, and as a single dad is raising his daughter in Putney.
"I feel compelled to tie all of my experiences together in a way to provide the life I’ve enjoyed as a Putney resident from infancy to adulthood to not only my family but to all the residents in town. It’s been my experience that the selectboard would benefit from having someone who has had experience in town highway, forestry, and in being a first responder," he added.
He said his goal in running for the board is to "ensure that there are processes that support town employees who may be struggling. To take a hard look at the budget and see where we can save money. To listen to all of Putney’s people, even those I might not agree with," he said.
Morris has lived in Putney since 2014, and since moving to town has been very involved in the school district, serving on several different school boards and school board committees, including the unified Windham Southeast district and the supervisory union.
A lawyer by experience and education, Morris said he is currently a stay-at-home dad to his two daughters. His wife is a local physician.
He said he got interested in running for the select board after doing some research in board minutes on how the board handled the retail cannabis question, which is also up for a vote on March 1.
He said he is concerned about the board's reaction to the move to expand the current three-member board to five members.
"I came to the decision to run for select board after reading minutes from the current select board’s December 8 meeting. I had opened the minutes trying to find out whether the board had discussed an issue I hoped to get on the ballot for town meeting day (retail cannabis), and instead stumbled upon a record of the board critiquing an active petition to expand the selectboard from three to five members," Morris wrote in his response to the Reformer's candidates questionnaire.
"I was concerned with two things; first, that the board would use their position to opine on a political issue that was likely to be put before the voters; and, second, that they claimed no one would run for the expanded board seats and that an expanded board might be 'too political' (whatever that means). Reading those minutes led me to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns guide for selectboards. I was about 50 pages in when I realized I might be setting myself up to run for selectboard," Morris wrote.
"I really only have one set goal in mind: changing board culture around engagement with the public. In my opinion at least two current board policies stifle civic engagement and are rife with opportunity for abuse by the board. I am in no way sullying the intent of the current board; I presume their intentions are only the best, but policy matters when it comes to setting a culture of public engagement. The board cannot justly complain that the public is insufficiently engaged while holding on to policies that allow public comment at the pleasure of the board."
Raubicheck, who has lived in Putney since 2007, said he is a semi-retired attorney, and has specialized in administrative law and civil litigation for more than 40 years.
Since living in Putney he has served on the Putney Development Review Board, the Groundworks Collaborative board, and the board of the Yellow Barn Music Festival.
He said if elected, one of his top priorities is to work toward a "vibrant commercial business district," as well as an "equity and inclusive policy that fosters respect and opportunity."
He said the board needs to control levels of expenditures and taxation as well.
"My interest in being a Putney Select Board member is sparked by my desire to contribute informed, balanced and sound judgment to governance of our town, which as an experienced lawyer with prior board history I know I can bring to the post," he wrote in response to the Reformer's questionnaire.