The Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford was scheduled to hold a graduation ceremony on Dec. 18 for its 110th graduating class, including an officer of the Winhall Police Department.
COVID-19 had other ideas.
Eight of the 23 members of the potential graduating class have positive antigen tests for the novel coronavirus and are considered probable cases of the virus. Cadets and staff are quarantined at home until PCR testing can confirm the antigen tests and rule out additional positives, said William Sheets, the interim executive director of the Criminal Justice Council.
It is not known how each of the eight members of the class was exposed. Ben Truman, a spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health, said the department had no new information on the probable cases.
Winhall Officer Reece Millington, a Castleton University graduate hired by the town earlier this year, is not among those showing symptoms, according to Winhall Police Chief Derrick Tienken.
According to Sheets, a retired Vermont State Police major appointed interim executive director of the Criminal Justice Council a month ago, the academy has continued training officers with strict COVID-19 protocols. Recruits in the Level 3 course had single occupancy rooms and did not eat meals together, he said.
The recruits had been in training for weeks under strict COVID-19 guidelines, Sheets said.
Once the presumptive positive cases were detected, “We shut down the physical academy,” Sheets said. As of Tuesday, no positive PCR test results had been reported, he said.
A message left for Millington through the Winhall Police Department was not immediately returned Tuesday. Recruits are continuing their training remotely until the situation is resolved.
Training at the Academy in Pittsford, about 10 miles north of Rutland, has continued during the pandemic as law enforcement agencies across the state are short of resources and need officers, Sheets said.
”We’re trying to balance the safety of recruits and meet the critical needs of law enforcement,” Sheets said. “We need to continue to produce high caliber recruits who have been fully trained and are ready to go on field training. We’ve taken great steps [to prevent COVID-19] and I am so proud and so impressed so see how we’re doing it so safely.”
The class of 23 recruits is smaller than the usual trainee class, Sheets said. and classes are being held in the gymnasium with mask wearing mandatory for everyone on campus. “Even when I’m in my office I have a mask on, and so does everyone else,” he said.
It’s not known how a member of the class was exposed, Sheets said.
“We’re very fortunate to get to point we got to in training without a positive COVID case,” he said.
Recruits spend five days a week at the academy in Pittsford, about 10 miles north of Rutland, and two days at home. And Vermont State Police recruits from out of state need to find accommodations within the state for the duration of their training, Sheets said.
Tienken said he’s looking forward to adding Millington to Winhall’s roster of seven full-time and three part-time officers.
”We look for people who are going to continue with our mission of community oriented policing ... people who can speak with residents and treat everyone with respect,” Tienken said. “Reece has a lot of those qualities. I think he’ll be a great fit for us.”
The Academy and the Criminal Justice Council has been the focus of attention this year. Both the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott sought to update the state’s policing standards in the wake of high-profile police incidents nationwide in which lethal force was used on Black citizens — the Legislature, through multiple bills, and Scott, through an executive order.
The Legislature passed bills addressing how and when police will use force, utilize body cameras and collect racial data about interactions with the public. Those bills also changed the name of the organization — it had been the Criminal Justice Training Council — and expanded the membership of its board of directors.
The Council has been without an executive director since Richard Gauthier retired in June. Sheets said he was brought in as interim executive director when the search for a permanent replacement was re-opened in November.