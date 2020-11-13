BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Insight Meditation Center (VIMC) will host an online talk by activist, writer and Zen teacher David Loy, on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the subject, “Ecodharma, A Buddhist Path for the Climate Crisis.”
All are welcome, registration fees are on a sliding scale. Visit https://vermontinsight.org for more information and to preregister. Zoom log-in details will be emailed to all registrants the afternoon before the event.
Many people have suggested that the ecological crisis is as much a spiritual challenge as a technological and economic one. Does Buddhism offer any special perspective on this imminent catastrophe? Loy argues that Buddhist teachings have important implications for how to understand and respond to the greatest challenge that humanity has ever faced. His talk will focus on the parallels between the usual Buddhist predicament of personal liberation while pointing the way to resolving our collective dilemma.
A national and international lecturer and prolific author, David Loy’s latest book is “Ecodharma: Buddhist Teachings for the Ecological Crisis.” Many of his writings, as well as audio and video talks are available on the web. He is also one of the co-founders of the Rocky Mountain Ecodharma Retreat Center near Boulder, Colorado. For more information: www.davidloy.org.