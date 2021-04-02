BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Church has unveiled a new section of the church website celebrating the 50th anniversary of the West Village Meeting House, the building that houses the church.
The church had planned a major celebration event for the 50th anniversary, but COVID intervened. So the church built a special section of the website instead.
The link to the 50th anniversary can be found on the church home page at https://ascvt.org/ The collection was developed by many church members with Christina Gibbons serving as chief archivist. Gibbons said she hopes the exhibit will spark memories for others and the site has a facility to allow people to pass along their thoughts.
Because the West Village Meeting House has been home or host to many organizations and events over the years, the web pages contain material that may be of interest to folks not associated with the church.
Combing the church paper archives and old issues of The Brattleboro Reformer, the site reviews the history of the building and church from its home on Main Street to the move to South Street in West Brattleboro.
For example, one page has a copy of a 1972 article written by former Reformer Publisher John Hooper explaining why the church named the building the “West Village Meeting House” instead of simply “All Souls Church.”
Other pages document the use of the building by local music organizations, including the Brattleboro Music Center, The Chelsea House Folklore Center, and The Western Winds. Art exhibits are covered, too, as the church continues to provide exhibit space for local artists.
And there were the summers that featured “Camp Hogwarts” for area children.
Theater history is also included, covering the Vermont Theater Company, Gould and Stearns and church productions in the past, as well as the current-day operations of Theater Adventure.
Of course, the collection would not be complete without recognizing that other religious organizations have used the building. It was home to the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community for many years. In a video reminiscence, James Levinson describes the first interfaith Jewish/Muslim service after 9/11. Amer Latif wrote about a meditation/study group for Sufism. This group offered the Mevlevi ceremony of whirling, Sema, every years in the mid ‘90s at the West Village Meeting House. These were large gatherings with an average of over a hundred people from the community attending. Musicians would come from Boston to perform the contemplative compositions.