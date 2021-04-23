Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
On Sunday, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will spend time looking at the road to Emmaus story. After His death and resurrection, Jesus meets with two disciples who are walking along the roadside. They do not readily understand that it is Jesus who is walking, talking and dining beside them. We wonder how this could be possible on so many levels. How could they not see that it was Jesus beside them? Why did Jesus wait so long to reveal Himself? Why fish again?! So many questions to unravel! The name of the sermon is “Now You See Me. Now You Don’t.”
The Sunday Service is a live online interactive service at 10 am. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
On May 7, First Baptist Church will be resuming First Friday Suppers at the church. There will be a “take out” picnic style BBQ for you to bring home- hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, garden salad, desserts and beverage. This meal will benefit the Bellows Falls Community Bike Project.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the third sermon in a series on women in the Bible. Couper says he was motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The title of Couper's sermon is “Ruth: The Embracer of a New Heritage.”
The scripture reading will be from Ruth 2: 8-12. It will be read by Wendy Susan Collins who will also offer the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
On May 1 at 1 p.m. and again at 1:15 p.m., Centre Church welcomes young dancers from the Brattleboro School of Dance in an outdoor performance entitled, “Neighbors Welcoming Spring.” Sixteen dancers, ages 7-13, will perform original choreography by Bridget Struthers, with contributions by some of the dancers as well. Struthers is the owner and director of Brattleboro School of Dance and is assisted on this occasion by Nan Mann, a Centre Church member and an instructor at the Brattleboro School of Dance. The Brattleboro School of Dance will be Centre Church neighbors beginning this the summer when the group will move into the space next to the Mitchell-Giddings Art Gallery on Main Street.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church is located at 18 Town Crier Drive in Brattleboro. Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566. Pastor Sue is currently writing a weekly column entitled, “Words of Encouragement.” If you would like to be added to the email or mailing list contact pastorsue412@gmail.com.
For Thought and Prayer: (Jeremiah 29:11) “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Let us Pray: Heavenly Father, banish the doubts from my mind and open my eyes to the Truth of Jesus Christ. Ease my pain and replace my dread with sun-filled days full of warmth and assurance. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the Church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
This week, the Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday is “Salvation, Rescue and the Vaccine” — Theologian Karl Barthe once said: To be saved does not just mean to be a little encouraged, a little comforted, a little relieved. It means to be pulled out like a log from a burning fire. What insight might we gain about the power of salvation through our faith in the experience of being “saved” from disease by a vaccine? We will explore different biblical concepts of salvation and reflect on our own experiences of rescue from danger. Led by Mary Lindquist, Rector of St. Michael’s.
Beginning on May 2, all the 8 a.m. Sunday services will be held outside at Christ Church in Guilford, weather permitting. The 10:15 a.m. services on May 9 and May 23 (The Feast of Pentecost) also will be held outside at Christ Church. St. Michael's is keeping some of the 10:15 a.m. services as Zoom services only to allow for opportunities to sing and to accommodate those who might not be able to attend outdoor worship. If you wish to attend an outdoor service at Christ Church, contact the church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or email jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org for more information.
Morning Prayer is available to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website, www.stamichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. and reflect on “The Cycle of Abuse and the Peace of Christ.” The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will hold worship service via Dummerston Church Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Shawn is away, but will be doing the mediation as usual. The service can be viewed later at any time on the Facebook page as well. Home worship devotions will be mailed to those requesting them by either snail mail or by email. Call the church office at 802-257-0544 to request a copy. This will be the 4th week of Easter. The scripture is Psalm 23.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in as the congregation continues to celebrate resurrection this fourth Sunday of the Easter season. Reading for this service will include a passage from the Gospel of Luke, as well as poetry by Ann Hillman. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Love Means Showing Up.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthem “We Are Not Alone” by Pepper Choplin, Emma Schneider soloist and “Christ Has No Body But Yours” by David Ogden, Dwayne Johnson trumpet, Patty Meyer organ. Other musical offerings for this Sunday include “No One Stands Alone" by Jimmy Davis, arranged by the Watersons, Martin Carthy and Kate Howard, “Don't Be Afraid” by John Bell and “Peace I Leave With You My Friends” by Ray Repp. The children’s story for the service is “When I Wished I Was a Boy” written and illustrated by Dave Cutler. Background music: Rodney Miller's "Rolling Ridge/Flying Home to Shelley" from his "Airdance" album.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Mud Room.” The scripture will be Ephesians. The Children’s story will be “Instructions.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
Gathering by Zoom, this Sunday's worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be led by Guest Preacher, Matt Deen. The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
The sermon for this week is titled “The Madness of King Nebuchadnezzar.” The scripture reading is from Daniel 4:28-37. Hymns for the service are “God Has Spoken By the Prophets” and “How Great Thou Art.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Prelude in C Major” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “Blest Are They” by David Haas.
The mission for the month of April is the Lise Sparrow Youth Service Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be limited in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church on the Common offers worship service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Don Hashem is bringing the message and Carmen Hashem the music. Handicap accessible. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is "Honoring Our Lives, Dying With Care." This special service will be led by Rev. Telos Whitfield and our Caring Circle. We do not know when our last day might be… This service will offer ways we can look toward our own dying process with care. Within this circle of caring, we have stories of supporting people at the end of their lives, and honoring their memory. And each of us have experienced losses of those we love. Let us explore this universal experience, together.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship on YouTube this Sunday. Search the Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Whose Voice?” based on scripture “John 10:1-10.” Organist Bill McKim will play for Prelude “Reverie” by L Vierne. The Postlude will be “Allegro” by A Vivaldi. Special music will be “Andante in D” by Schubert.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
On May 2, First Congregational Church will celebrate the reopening of the church building and having in-person worship. COVID guidelines will be followed. Worship services will continue to be on YouTube.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers @gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.