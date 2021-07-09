Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
The Gospel reading for this Sunday at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls speaks of a ghastly act done under pressure. In studying this scripture, the congregation will consider the actions we take in our own lives. How often do we give in and do something we know is wrong, hoping it will gain us favor with others? And how often do we follow the path our hearts know is right despite those who disparage us? The title of Sundays sermon is “Peer Pressure."
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for traditional worship service at 10 a.m. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, worshipers are invited to gather in the nave of Centre Congregational Church at 193 Main St. In addition, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live.
In preparation for the worship service a brief period of meditation will be held in the chapel at 9:30 a.m. This will be led by Bonnie Girvan. At 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the regular worship service. His sermon is entitled, “We Have Not Failed to Bear Fruit” and is based on Jeremiah 17: v7, 8. Reverend Couper will also provide a brief story/sermon for youngsters in attendance.
A parishioner, Roger Miller, will read the scripture and will offer the Prayers of the People.
Immediately following the service the Annual Program Meeting of the church will be held. Members of the church are encouraged to join in this meeting, which will also be broadcast on Zoom.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to this meeting. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays, at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion of the previous week's sermon which can be mailed as needed.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church congregation will join with Methodist brothers and sisters at 11 a.m. this Sunday for a shared worship to welcome a new pastor, the Rev. Ralph Howe. The church is located at 18 Town Crier Drive. Holy Communion will be offered. Dan DeWalt will be the guest organist/pianist. A cook-out will follow the service.
For Thought and Prayer: (excerpts from “The Passion Translation”) “Beloved, I don’t want you to experience deep emotion, such as anger, fear, and sorrow, and then sweep it under the rug. I want you to acknowledge it. I want you to learn from your reactions and the things that trigger you and come to Me, so I can nurture you with my love. Every pain is rooted in something that needs my touch and healing. You don’t have to dig around and poke old wounds looking for problems. Pay attention when life triggers you. Many of the emotional patterns that feel like an endless cycle, are merely pointing you to areas that need healing. If you will ask Me to show you the underlying causes of unhealthy emotions, I will. I not only know everything about you, but I also know how to heal you. I don’t want you to live a life focused on the pain, but want you to focus on Me in the midst of it, to find Me in the pain, and to hear what I have to teach you about it. Don’t run from the things you don’t understand, but do acknowledge these experiences and trust Me to bring wisdom, insight, and freedom.”
Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First Baptist Church office hours are from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
First United Methodist
The Congregation of First United Methodist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive is returning to in-person worship this Sunday, holding a joint service with First Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The sermon will be “We Will Accomplish All Things,” based on St Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians 1:3-14.
The congregation will welcome a new pastor on Sunday, the Rev. Ralph Wesley Howe. All are welcome to attend the service and a barbeque that will follow the service.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
This Sunday, St. Michael's Episcopal Church will begin hosting worship service in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. All are welcome at the 8 a.m. service and at the 10:15 a.m. service which includes music.
Everyone who comes to the 10:15 a.m. sevice is asked to wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together. Since the 8 a.m. service usually has fewer people and there is no singing, masks are not required. However, those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing at all services.
Beginning this Sunday, St. Michael's will change from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” to join the service live by 10:15. Through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website, you can view previous services or sermons at any time.
On Saturday, July 17 (or Saturday, July 24 in case of intense heat or a lot of rain) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be an event outdoors at St. Michael’s, called the “Sharing for Meals Project.” The Tag Sale Ministry will have all sorts of linens and clothing and shoes for women, men and children available for anyone to take as much as they want or need and to give what they can. All proceeds will benefit Loaves & Fishes, the meal program run out of Centre Church. This event is open to everyone in the community.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist in-person service from noon until 12:30 p.m. is in the air conditioned chapel of St. Michael’s and all are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
“The Forgotten Word of Jesus: ‘Leave,’ Finding Peace in a Contentious Culture," will be the central message of Sunday service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave. Worship service begins at 9:30 am. The choir has re-formed.
Trinity Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation of the ELCA (Lutheran, traditional, more or less). Pastor Jon Heydenreich is organizing a presentation on the Mind/Body connection based on his study at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. All are welcome. Call 978-828-4825 for more information.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will meet for worship in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge, pastor, and Mary Westbrook-Geha, music director will lead in worship. The scripture this week is from 2 Kings 4, the story of Elisha helping a poor, indebted widow keep her children and move into the future through a miraculous unending store of oil. The service will be live streamed on the Dummerston Church Facebook page and will be available to view any time after as well. If you have any questions or needs, call the church office at 802-257-0544. Everyone is welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “I Doubt It.” The scripture will be Genesis 17 and 18 and John 20. The Children’s story will be “Believe or Doubt.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro
Marlboro Meeting House
All are welcome to join in at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for worship service, singing, and prayer. This Sunday, Pastor Matthew Deen will focus on the agrarian prophet Amos, who reluctantly left his farmstead in the village of Tekoa to take up the mantle of prophecy against King Jeroboam. We'll note how Amos's words echo the warnings of Samuel and explore what we can learn from his words today. Jack North will read the scripture from Amos 7:7-15. There will be a brief time for fellowship and refreshments following the service as the Annual Meeting of members begins at 11:10 a.m. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Guest Speakers during the service will be Ann and Roger Allbee. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The meditation for this week is titled “Caring for the Earth.” The scripture reading is from Genesis 1: 24-31. Hymns for the service are “All Things Bright and Beautiful” and “For the Beauty of the Earth.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Rejoice Greatly, O My Soul” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “King of My Heart” by Sarah McMillan.
Missions for the month of July are the L’After Program at Newbrook School and Brattleboro Hospice. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "Saved By the Trees" with The Rev. Telos Whitfield. The congregation will explore insights offered by Diana Beresford-Kroeger in her book, "To Speak For the Trees," and stories of people’s deep convictions in the life-saving power of trees. You may have a favorite tree in your backyard or along a favorite hike, or you may have grown up under the shade of a tree that you watched grow.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to join in for worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Are We There Yet?” based on scripture James 5:7-11. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Miniature No.8” by F Peeters. Offertory is “Kyrie” by G Cavazzoni. Postlude is “Corrente Prima” by G Rossi. Special music is “It is well with my Soul” Arr. by G &A Rudd.
This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday and Brattleboro BCTV. Search revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Brattleboro Youth Services. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. The rain date is June 20. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.