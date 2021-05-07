Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In this Sunday’s Gospel reading at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, we become aware that we as believers, are wrapped up in an amazing love that is simply transcendent. Jesus relates, “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love.” Imagine waking up every morning remembering that we are God’s beloved! What can we expect as we travel down this road of love? The name of the sermon is “Love Fest 101.”
Sunday Service is a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the fifth sermon in a series on women in the Bible. Couper says that he was motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples, and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The title of the sermon will be “Priscilla: Messenger of Christ's Word.”
The liturgist this Sunday will read the scripture, Romans 16:1-16, and will offer the Prayers of the People.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United of church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. Finally, each Sunday at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive will reopen for in-person worship services beginning June 6, Communion Sunday. Services are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All safety precautions will be taken. Masks, sanitizer and gloves will be offered to those who would like them.
For Thought and Prayer: (Song of Songs 4:16) “Wake up, North Wind. South Wind, blow on my garden; fill the air with fragrance. Let my love come to his garden and eat the best of its fruits.” (The Book of the Song of Songs is a collection of love poems. These songs have often been interpreted by Jews as a picture of the relationship between God and his people, and by Christians as a picture of the relationship between Christ and the Church.)
Let us Pray: Sweet Jesus, your name flows from my lips like soothing oil. It warms my heart and ignites an insatiable desire to know you more. Simply saying your name begins to calm the storms that rage within me. Hold me close and whisper secrets that only my heart may hear. I want to experience the Power of your Name in my life. Amen
Pastor Sue can be reached at First Baptist Church 802-254-9566.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone.
The 8 a.m. Sunday services are now being held outside at Christ Church in Guilford, weather permitting (check the Outdoor Worship section of the church website). The 10:15 a.m. services this Sunday, May 9, and May 23 (The Feast of Pentecost) also are scheduled to be outside at Christ Church. Masks and physical distancing are required for all outside services. St. Michael's is keeping some of the 10:15 a.m. services as Zoom-only to allow for opportunities to sing and to accommodate those who might not be able to attend outdoor worship.
Morning Prayer is available on Zoom to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
Weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. and reflect on the idea that “Our God takes a knee.” Our God bows down to serve. Love is to bow before the other. Our “towel and basin” ministry is humbling, yet transformational.” The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays with the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service can be viewed any time after as well on the Facebook page. Home worship devotions will be sent to members and friends via email and can be sent through U.S. Mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues its online worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with a service entitled "Being the Resurrection: A Celebration of Hope, New Life, Resurrection, and Love in Prayer, Poetry, and Hymns” which will be led by the church’s lay leaders Fred Breunig, Blessed Ngoma and Cheryl Redmond. The service will also be broadcast on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. The link to the premier online showing can be found on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. Brian Remer will lead worship on May 16 and Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will return to the virtual pulpit on Sunday, May 23.
In this Sunday's service, former lay leaders Al Franklin and Cheri Ann Brodhurst will also participate in the service reading Scripture and Prayers, respectively. Church organist, Patty Meyer, will play selections by Cunningham Grant and Joseph Haydn for the prelude and postlude. Musical offerings by the GCC Virtual Choir led by Andy Davis will include “Lord of the Dance” by Sydney Carter; “God Has Done Marvelous Things,” from Rosetta Matthews; and “How Can I Keep From Singing?” by Pauline T. (words) and Robert Lowry (music). Mary Alice Amidon will sing her own composition “The Gift of Love” accompanied by Becky Tracy (violin) and Keith Murphy (guitar). An archival recording from 2018 will feature Guilford Church's 9 o'clock choir singing the 19th century Shaker song "Love is Little.” Among the poets featured during the service will be Mary J. Harrington, Ellen Bass, Joyce Rupp, Joy Harjo, Lucille Clifton, Sarah Siegel, and Wendell Berry. For the children’s story, Robin Davis will read In the Heart, by Ann Turner (illustrated by Sally Mavor).
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “The Love of a Mother.” The scripture will be Luke 1:26-38. The children’s story will be “The Star.” If you are planning on attending the service and have a photo of you and your mother together, perhaps when you were a child, bring it with you to church. A table will be made available to display all the photos. If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or you can email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com. to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, your items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will open for in-person worship on Sunday. Masks are required and COVID protocols will be followed. The service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. For those uncomfortable with attending in person, Zoom connections will still be available. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
The sermon for this week is titled “The Root Commandment.” The scripture reading is from John 15:9-17. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “We Would Be Building.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “I Will Lift Mine Eyes” by Antonin Dvorak and the postlude “The Power and the Glory” by Joyce Eilers.
The Mission for the month of May is the Women’s Freedom Center. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf as well. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays on the town common. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. Masks are required and there is plenty of room for social distancing. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website at walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is "A Strong and Nurturing Spirit" led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield. “Arise then… women of this day! Arise, all women who have hearts!… Let women now leave all that may be left of home for a great and earnest day of counsel.” (words of Julia Ward Howe) Our service will honor and celebrate the strength and resilience of all who mother in so many ways. Bring a flower to share.
All Souls Church is at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Come for in-person worship at First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker's sermon is entitled “Disciple Love” based on scripture John 15:9-17. Bill McKim, organist, will play for the Prelude “Land of Rest” setting by W.Held. Postlude will be “In God I Put My Trust” by W. Powell. Special music will be “Jesu,Jesu.”
Worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday. Search Revaudreywalker.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: West B Nursery School. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers @gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline @gmail.com.