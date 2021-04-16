Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
Once again, the Lord appears as if from nowhere in this week’s scripture from Luke. The disciples are “startled and terrified.” As he did before, Jesus finds himself in a position of proving the authenticity of his identity to his own followers. What prevented their eyes and hearts from knowing him? Join in this Sunday to explore how our perspectives influence our personal realities. The title of the sermon is “Fish Again?”
Sunday Service has moved back online with a live online interactive service at 10 a.m. Contact the Pastors for details. Everyone is welcome to join in for worship, music and community. Join in at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/this-week-s-service for an inspirational mid-week message and a recording of the Sunday Service.
For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
The Sunday service at Centre Congregational Church will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the second sermon in a new series on women in the Bible. Couper says he is motivated to provide this series immediately following Easter because it was the women “who did not flee, who went to the tomb, who told the unbelieving disciples and were thus the first to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The title of Couper's sermon this Sunday is “Miriam: The First Female Prophet.” The scripture is Exodus 15:19-21.
Parishioner Debbie Cope will read the scripture and will offer the Prayers of the People. Cope joins in each Sunday via Zoom from her home in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Another parishioner, Alison Hale, will perform the Allegro and Andante from Sonata #5 for Flute by J.S. Bach. The hymns for this Sunday are also musical favorites: “Come Ye Faithful, Raise the Strain,” and “Glory, Glory Hallelujah.”
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is online discussion focusing on the sermon of the previous week.
On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there will be a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This will be led by Bonnie Girvan.
On Tuesday evenings there will be an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra.
Finally, beginning on April 18 at 1 p.m., Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Brattleboro Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes provides 500 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals. In addition, Centre Church is seeking to expand its Tech Committee and, again, would welcome broader participation in efforts to reach out into the community.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive remains closed due to the Coronavirus. Pastor Sue can be reached at the church, 802-254-9566.
For Thought and Prayer: (Isaiah 7:4) “Stay calm! Be quiet and guard your heart! Don’t panic or be discouraged over these two smoldering stubs of firewood.”
Let us Pray: Father, in times of trouble, you alone are my refuge and peace. When it feels as if the world is crumbling around me, and I feel myself succumbing to fear, wrap me in your arms and pull me close. Help me to remember that you are in control, and I am not. I am confident that you will work out the details of my life. Amen
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Everyone is invited to join in the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning services offered each week by St. Michael's Episcopal Church via Zoom. Go to the church’s website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org for all the Zoom links, including telephone numbers for those who wish to access Zoom by phone. Contact the Church office with questions or for more information at 802-254-6048, ext 104 or jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org
This week, the Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday is “Monarch Gardening: Being a good host for migrating butterflies.” In early spring, Monarch butterflies in eastern North America leave their overwintering home in Mexico to start a migration they’ll never complete. Three generations are born along a route of thousands of miles as they make their way to Vermont and the Northeast. Each generation needs milkweed plants to nourish caterpillars, and the adults need plenty of flowers’ nectar as fuel. This remarkable natural spectacle requires a careful choreography of weather and habitats. Human activities threaten the dance and are threatening the Monarch population. Participants will discuss how, through gardening and advocacy, people can be good stewards of these beautiful butterflies.
Morning Prayer is available to all each weekday at 8 a.m., Evening Prayer is at 5 p.m. each weekday, and the Thursday Contemplative Service begins at 5:30 p.m. each week. The Zoom and telephone links to each of these services are on the Church website in the “Daily Prayer” box on the front page.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the “eNews” block on the front page of the Church website, www.stamichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weedend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 8 a.m. Confession is at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tune in to a livestream worship on Sundays, at 10:30 a.m. and reflect on "The Cycle of Abuse and the Peace of Christ." The service will later be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Church will also be on BCTV at 3 p.m. Sundays; you will see the service from the prior week.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 161 Western Ave. Contact Pastor Randy Wilburn at 413-687-5568 or the church office at 802-254-4220.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship via the Dummerston Church Facebook live stream on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service can be viewed any time after on the Facebook page as well. Home worship devotions will be sent via email and by snail mail on request by calling the church office at 802-257-0544. This week, the congregation will celebrate the third Sunday in Easter. The scripture for the week is Revelation 21.1-6
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC continues Sunday with worship online at 10 a.m. and on BCTV at 8 a.m. and again on Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. The link to the livestream can be found at guilfordchurch.org or on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/guilfordVTUCCchurch
Join in Sunday for an Earth Day Sunday celebration. Readings for this service will include a passage from Genesis and 2 Peter, as well as poetry by Linda Pastan and Pat Cane. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled “Resurrecting the Earth.” Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes the anthem “Blue Green Hills of Earth” by Kim Oler, arr. Paul Halley, Zara Bode soloist with Conne Green flute, Dwayne Johnson trumpet, Cheri Ann Brodhurst trombone, Patty Meyer piano. Other musical offerings for this Sunday include the Navajo chant “Ancient Mother” with some new words by Peter Amidon and features Rachel Clemente on the harp, “For the Beauty of the Earth” words by Folliott S. Pierpoint, music by Conrad Kocher and a modern hymn entitled “Blue Boat Home” words by Peter Mayer, set to the tune of a traditional Welsh melody. There is also a special children’s hymn featuring some local children on vocals, “All I Really Need” by Raffi with Mary Alice Amidon banjo, Peter Amidon piano. The children’s story for the service is "North Country Spring," by Reeve Lindbergh with illustrations by Liz Sivertson. Prayers and concerns for the world and our time are also a regular part of this time together. Everyone is welcome.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “Pleasing God.” The scriptures will be Micah 6:6-8 and Colossians. 1:10-14. The Children’s story will be “Instructions.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or you can email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
This Sunday's Zoom worship at the First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be shared by the Rev. Rob Hamm and the Rev. Jim Antal, author of "Climate Church, Climate World." The meeting will open with social time at 9:30 a.m., and the worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links, to listen.
Reverend Antal’s sermon for this week is titled “Resurrection, Transformation, and God’s Call to Respond to the Climate Crisis.” The scripture reading is from Romans 12:2 and Luke 24:36b-48. Hymns for the service are “Let’s Sing unto the Lord” and “Touch the Earth Lightly.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Polonaise” by J.S. Bach and the postlude “Make a Joyful Noise” by David Crowder.
The Mission for the month of April is the Lise Sparrow Youth Service Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. There will be no in-person meetings in the building until COVID restrictions are relaxed. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Church office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is using technology to gather for worship. The meetinghouse will be closed, but unprogrammed worship will be hosted online at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
Townshend Church on the Common offers worship service in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Don Hashem is bringing the message and Carmen Hashem the music. Handicap accessible. Questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at www.stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Walpole Unitarian Church is holding Sunday worship via Zoom online. A link will be posted on the church website walpoleunitarianchurch.org on Saturday before the service. Join in on a Sunday morning between 9:45 and 9:55 a.m. to get settled. Service begins at 10 a.m.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is "Regeneration and Healing," with a virtual Earth Day service created by the UU Ministry for Earth. The preacher is the Rev. Yadenee Hailu. Other participants are Lea Morris, Emma’s Revolution, John Olin, Petra Thombs, Rev. Elizabeth Mount, Rev. Florence Caplow, Aly Tharp, Rev. Cindy Davidson, Paula Cole Jones, Rashid Shaikh
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship on You Tube this Sunday. Search the Rev Audrey Walker to hear her sermon entitled “Called To Kneel” based on scripture “Luke 24:36-48.” Bill McKim, organist, will play for Prelude “Miniature in “C” by F. Peeters. The Postlude will be Toccata in ”C” by M. Rossi. Special music will be “Capriccio op. 116” by J. Brahms.
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting via Zoom for unprogrammed worship Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To receive Zoom sign in information email prior to Sunday at WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com.
West Chesterfield, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The First Universalist Church of West Chesterfield at 10 Main St. remains closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westminster
First Congregational
All activities at the First Congregational Church of Westminster are canceled until further notice. Worship service is offered via Zoom. Send a request for the Zoom link to westminstercongoline@gmail.com.