First Baptist Church
In the wilderness, God gave the Hebrews manna from Heaven — the Bread of Angels that they did not recognize. Generations later, Jesus broke bread with thousands and yet they did not recognize the True Bread of Life. Often, we can’t see what is right before us. It is the gift of God’s Grace that provides while opening our eyes and hearts. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “What is it?”
Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St. Join in also at https://www.fbcbellowsfalls.com/mid-week-message for an inspirational mid-week message.
For more information, like how to join the weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday our worship service will be held via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Centre Church is an Open and Affirming Congregation as well as a Just Peace Church. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the first sermon in a series entitled, “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” This series is meant to coincide with the theme of the Christian season entitled “Ordinary Time” in which the growth of the Christian church is examined. The earliest apostle to be martyred was James the Greater and his story will be told in the course of the sermon entitled, “James Squared.” Scriptures read during the service include Acts 12:1-5 and Acts 15: 13-21. Holy Communion will be shared during the service.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. On Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra.
On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion. This discussion focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed to you as needed.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail us at Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes, under the direction of Ruth Tilghman, a parishioner at St. Michael’s, is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food. A recent event called “Sharing for Meals” was held by St. Michael’s and allowed that congregation to make a significant financial contribution to Loaves and Fishes. This, along with contributions from many other sources makes the work of Loaves and Fishes possible and greatly extends our capacity to care for those in need.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Join us this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 am with the Reverend Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Baptist/Methodist Church is located at 18 Town Crier Drive, off Putney Road. The Methodist worship service is from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Reverend Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion will be offered. Richard Strange will sing “Amazing Grace” for Special Music.
This Sunday our congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of John 6:24-35, entitled “Jesus, the Bread of Life.” “When the crowd saw that Jesus was not there, nor his disciples, they got into their boats and went to Capernaum, looking for him. When the people found Jesus on the other side of the lake, they said to him, ‘Teacher, when did you get here?’ Jesus answered, ‘I am telling you the truth: you are looking for me because you ate the bread and had all you wanted, not because you understood my miracles. Do not work for food that spoils; instead, work for the food that lasts for eternal life. This is the food which the Son of Man will give you, because God, the Father, has put his mark of approval on him.’ So they asked him, ‘What can we do in order to do what God wants us to do?’ Jesus answered, ‘What God wants you to do is to believe in the one he sent.’ They replied, ‘What miracle will you perform so that we may see it and believe you? What will you do? Our ancestors ate manna in the desert, just as the scripture says, ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat.’ ‘I am telling you the truth,’ Jesus said. ‘What Moses gave you was not the bread from heaven; it is my Father who gives you the real bead from heaven. For the bread that God gives is he who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.’ ‘Sir,’ they asked him, ‘give us this bread always.’ ‘I am the bread of life,’ Jesus told them. ‘He who comes to me will never be hungry; he who believes in me will never be thirsty.’
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon will focus on why Jesus is called the Bread of Life, and what this means.
First Baptist Church office hours are from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Our new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The texts will be Ephesians 4:1-16 and John 6:24-35. The Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon “Becoming One,” focuses on how we find deep unity with one another while still retaining our individuality. Fellowship will precede the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome-come as you are.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is now worshipping again in the church sanctuary at 16 Bradley Ave. All are welcome at the 8 a.m. service and at the 10:15 a.m. service which includes music. At this time, all who come to the 10:15 a.m. service are asked to wear masks as the congregation will be singing and sitting together. As the 8 a.m. service usually has fewer people and there is no singing, masks are not required. Masks and social distancing are advised at services for any who are not vaccinated.
Next Sunday, August 1, The Rt. Rev. Thomas Ely, former Bishop of Vermont and presently Bishop Provisional for the Diocese of North Dakota, will preach at St. Michael’s. Join in to welcome Tom, of Newfane, back to St. Michael’s.
The church has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 a.m. to join the service live. You can view previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
The Wednesday Noon Eucharist service from noon until 12:30 p.m. is in the air conditioned chapel of St. Michael’s. All are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
In-person workshop at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., begins at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday. Trinity is the church with the gardens and the red door.
The theme this Sunday is Maxwell House to Dunkin: Is it Time to Upgrade? The Voices of Celestial Harmony Choir will be singing a unison piece… unless someone is way off. But no worries, it will be great. What is the link between mind and body? There is one and Jon will be going over that at the Mind/Body program. Everyone is welcome. Call if interested, 978 828-4825. The church website is a work in progress, but worship service is livestreamed. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ church and a part of the ELCA, Lutheran church in America – (mainline, more or less traditional).
Congregational Church
The Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC, will meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in our sanctuary. Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and music director Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. This week, we will begin a four week series on some challenging scriptures from the Old Testament. This week’s readings come from Genesis 16 and 21 and include the story of Hagar and Ishmael.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, an Open and Affirming/Just Peace congregation of the United Church of Christ (UCC), is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, we will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, we ask everyone to join us online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
In Sunday’s service we will remember the story of the greatest potluck ever – the feeding of the 5000 and we will also share a sacred meal together as we celebrate communion. Pastor Elisa’s sermon is entitled “Come and Get Fed.” The choir, under direction of Peter Amidon, will sing two anthems “Still There is Love,” a poem by Edith Newlin Chase, music by Mary Alice Amidon, arranged Peter Amidon and “Love is Little,” a 19th century Shaker hymn arranged by Andy Davis. Hymns will be “Bosold,” music by Ann Bosold and lyrics by Isaac Watts, “Jesus Feeds 5000” a children’s song and a new hymn “Rooted and Grounded in Love” by Colorado based composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. There will also be a special introit by the Amidon family. Organist Patty Meyer will play a prelude and postlude and accompany the hymns.
Our services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Community Church
This Sunday the Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoked Parish will join congregations for a worship service and picnic at the South Wardsboro Congregational Church on Cobb-Reed Rd. in South Wardsboro. The worship service starts at 10 a.m., the picnic will start at approximately 11 a.m. The WYP will provide paper products, plasticware, cold beverage and hot coffee, hamburgers, and hot dogs. Bring a dish to share, perhaps a salad or side dish or dessert. Tables and some chairs will be provided.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions: 802-874-4181, or carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the service at 10 a.m. We will be reading Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43 and discussing how Jesus’s message is resisted — in his time and ours — and what it means to possess the courage to change. Refreshments and fellowship follow the service. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For additional information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by Music Director Mike Kelly and will feature a hymn sing during the service. The scripture readings are from Ephesians 4:1-16. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, Almighty” and “The Gift of Love.” Mike Kelly will be joined by Martha LaMoria for an organ/piano duet for the prelude “O Master, Let Me Walk with Thee” by H.P. Smith. The postlude “Make a Joyful Noise” by D. Crowder will be played by Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. We continue to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf and donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is “Poems of the Spirit.” Members and friends will be reading original poems which express a wide range of human experience. Readers include Charles Butterfield, Ed Burke, Fran Freeman, Tom Baehr, Mara Berkley, Howard Burrows, Maisie Crowther, Elizabeth Lewis, and Christina Gibbons. In addition there will be a recording of the ASC choir singing “This Year That Comes,” an original piece with lyrics by Fran Freeman and music by Tom Baehr.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
On this Sunday August 1 and the following, August 8, no services will be held here. Summer schedule is in effect. Our Union churches are holding services. These churches are Centre Church, Dummerston Church, Guilford Church, and West Dover Church. We will gather with our fellow Union members in worship. We will have regular worship August 15 and 22. The last Union Service of the summer will be August 29 at the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in Brattleboro.
First Congregational Church, 880 Western Avenue, is an Open and Affirming Congregation of the United Church of Christ. We are a member of the Windham Union Association.
Our email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. If you need assistance, call and leave your name and phone number. We will return your call within a day. Pastor hours are by appointment.
There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. You may drop off your donation on Thursday and Friday morning. Free veggies from VT Food Bank are distributed the first Monday of each month at BUHS. If you would like to receive our monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send us your email address or call the office.
We are sponsoring the Annual Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus on August 12 at 7 p.m. This is the first program of the Tour 2021. Acworth Community Church hosts the second on August 13 and Grafton Community Church hosts the third on August 15. All are at 7 p.m.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.